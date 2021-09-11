Mahoning Valley Employers Worry Vaccine Mandate Will Cost Them Workers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — News of an impending COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate has Mahoning Valley employers weighing their next steps. The Biden administration announced Thursday that employers with 100 or more employees would be required to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19. The requirement would be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation.businessjournaldaily.com
