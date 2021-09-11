CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering 9/11: 20 years later — GENE HALLAHAN: On this day and night

By Gene Hallahan
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Jfxp_0bsx5if100

As the evening hours arrived, the copy desk, newsroom and editors were taking stock of the events of this day to make the next edition for the readers in the circulation area of The Daily Independent.

On this day, the making of the paper for Sept. 11, 2001, began like most early mornings. I had arrived to begin paginating the front and runover pages at 6:30 a.m. One other member on the desk had been there since 5:30 a.m. to assign stories and photos to pages. We strived to have the edition on the streets by noon. The Daily Independent would become a morning paper about 18 months later, on this day we were an afternoon edition.

By mid-morning, I was putting the finishing touches to Page 1 and the runover when a co-worker who builds ads for us stopped me to say that he heard a plane had hit one of the Twin Towers in New York City. I asked whether it was another small commuter plane had hit it. This type of crash had happened before. He simply indicated that he did not know.

In a room right off the copy desk area at the newspaper on the second floor, a group of employees began gathering for a presentation by a member of the corporate staff. At the time, The Daily Independent was owned by Ottaway Newspapers. And the presenter had traveled by air from the Hudson Valley in New York.

I printed proofs of my work and submitted them to an editor for review and approval.

And I began to scour the AP wire feeds for breaking news that needed to be included in that edition that would be on the street in a matter of hours to at least get something to our readers ahead of our competitors.

It was then that I realized that this day was going to be unlike others at the paper. There was an AP wire advisory marked urgent noting that there was a fire at the Twin Towers.

I shared the news with the editor checking my pages and the other members of the copy desk.

Soon the training session stopped, and the flow of work in the copy desk and the composing department came to a halt. We had gathered around a very small TV watching one tower in flames along with a second one. Then images of the damage done to the Pentagon began to be shown. And there were reports of a plane that had crashed in Pennsylvania.

There were other reports that circulated, local and national, on this day, but they proved to be unfounded.

The editor checking pages announced that we were at war in a dramatic fashion.

On that day, the local content for Page 1 was moved to inside pages. Page 1 was redesigned several times. And the copy desk struggled, at times, to keep its focus as the day’s events unfolded. But we settled on a design that had the picture of the Twin Towers ablaze with a main headline, “U.S. attacked.”

At one point, the editor that was checking Page 1 asked whether we could keep one local story, unrelated to the day’s events, on the page. Without hesitation, I and another page designer said, “No!” That night when I tried to quietly slip into my house without stirring my wife after a very long day and night, I found her wide awake and, personally, happy to see her. We chatted about the events at the paper and I shared with her that I would most likely be fired the next day for standing up to the editor. I never heard another word about my decision.

It was on this day, that the edition for Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001, was produced, printed and distributed in the evening to be read the following morning. It remains in my mind one of the grimmest editions that I have ever worked on. The one that was printed for Sept. 11, 2001, was the beginning of our recording what was reported on that day and for the next 20 years.

In the days that followed, the country quickly learned how to operate in a locked-down environment. Air travel was grounded and reopened days later under very strict conditions. The country would experience another lock down for health reasons in 2020 in the midst of a pandemic.

By Sept. 18, 2001, the nation was on edge as the anthrax attacks happened. A postal sorting building in Northeast Washington, D.C., remains shuttered following the opening of a package with anthrax there.

Richard Reid boarded a plane for Miami from Paris on Dec. 22, 2001, and attempted to detonate a shoe bomb. To this day we remove our shoes to have them screened when boarding a flight.

Congress soon passed legislation creating the Department of Homeland Security. And we were introduced to the terror level graph.

The administration of George W. Bush made the case for war in Iraq and we began military operations in Afghanistan in response to this attack.

It was on that day, that 2,996 died from the terror attacks in New York, Northern Virginia and Pennsylvania.

It was on that day, the country learned the name Osama bin Laden, a shadowy figure leading a terrorist group that had landed on the radar of the Clinton administration. President Barack Obama told the nation that Osama bin Laden was killed in a raid on May 2, 2011.

It was on that day, that we learned how airplanes can become weapons to murder many.

It was on that day, the century of crises began.

It was on that day, the United States would be at war for the next 20 years.

It was on that day, the use of extraordinary renditions, black sites, waterboarding and indefinite detention without trial at Guantanamo would become the new rule of law.

It was on that day, remotely controlled military drones became widely used to prosecute the war on terror.

It was on that day, domestic intelligence was expanded.

The withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan was negotiated by President Trump. And it seemed to me that the long night of Sept. 11, 2001, was nearly ready to give way to the dawn of a new day in the 21st century.

Finally, the war in Afghanistan ended on Aug. 31 of this year. And for me, the day and night of Sept. 11, 2001, ended. And on Sept. 1 our country began a new day in peace.

Reach GENE HALLAHAN at ghallahan@dailyindependent.com.

