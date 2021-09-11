Where do you stand?

I, the Preacher, have been king over Israel in Jerusalem. I have seen all the works which have been done under the sun, and behold, all is vanity and striving after wind … What is crooked cannot be straightened and what is lacking cannot be counted. I said to myself, “Behold, I have magnified and increased wisdom more than all who were over Jerusalem before me; and my mind has observed a wealth of wisdom and knowledge.” And I set my mind to know wisdom and to know madness and folly; I realized that this also is striving after wind.