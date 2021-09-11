CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stripers hand Clippers fifth straight loss

By Adam Conn, The Columbus Dispatch
 7 days ago

Recap: Travis Demeritte's three-run home run in the eighth inning enabled Gwinnett to double-up the Clippers, who have now lost five straight. Former Clippers and Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis also homered, a two-run shot in the sixth. Heath Fillmyer (3-7) took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits and two walks through 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six for the Clippers, who went two-of-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base. Steven Kwan had a pair of hits and is hitting .421 (16 of 38) since joining the Clippers September 1st.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Demeritte
Person
Heath Fillmyer
Person
Jason Kipnis
