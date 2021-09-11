Stripers hand Clippers fifth straight loss

Pete Alonso has talked about carrying the Mets to the postseason through sheer force of will. His bat might have something to say about it, as well. Alonso drove home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of the Mets’ 6-2 win over the Nationals on Friday, taking Edwin Díaz off the hook following his first blown save in more than six weeks. All told, Alonso finished 2-for-5 with an RBI triple to go along with his game-winning hit.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO