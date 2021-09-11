How to help your child get more grit

When peer conflicts erupt at school, many parents struggle with how to respond and wonder what they can do to help. For some kids, school anxiety isn’t just about being away from home and learning new routines. Social anxiety in children is often about their relationships with their peers. How can we help our kids resolve conflicts that happen when we’re not around? It turns out there are many things parents can do at home to help their kids resolve peer conflicts at school:

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO