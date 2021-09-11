How to help your child get more grit

Because life provides plenty of everyday challenges, every child benefits from learning effective relaxation techniques. This is extra true for kids with autism. “Research shows that children with autism tend to have a lot of anxiety, so it makes sense for them to learn ways to relax and stay calm,” says Jennifer Thomas, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA, Director of Clinical Standards at Healing Haven. Calming strategies for autism are so important that each child at the Madison Heights-based ABA therapy center for individuals with autism and other developmental needs has an individualized plan for practicing calming techniques.
