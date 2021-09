You never quite know what G is really thinking. He loves crying, he had (still kind of has) an insane alter ego, doesn’t quite get how to use social media, and may or may not have a large number of bodies buried in his yard. But I think the best way to understand more about a person is too look at who they follow on social media. Honestly, that’s very telling about a person, since it’s literally who they choose to […] The post Garth Follows 8 People On Instagram And 34 On Twitter… And It’s A Weird List first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO