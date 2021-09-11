CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warming Trends: Indoor Air Safer From Wildfire Smoke, a Fish Darts off the Endangered List and Dragonflies Showing the Heat in the UK

By Katelyn Weisbrod
InsideClimate News
InsideClimate News
 6 days ago
For much of this summer, the skies across California have been tinted with a smoky haze from dozens of wildfires that have torn through the state. Many people seek refuge indoors from the sooty, polluted air that can cause lung and heart disease and other health problems. With a warming climate increasing the frequency and intensity of wildfires in the West, more people are purchasing in-home air quality monitors to ensure the air where they shelter from smoke is really safer than what they’re breathing outside.

