The climate crisis is now so far up the political agenda and in the public consciousness that the question of how we deal with this monumental threat has not been sidelined even during the pandemic. But over the last few years, it has been all too tempting to look at England’s climate crisis through the prism of its largest cities. Those areas have come under the most scrutiny, and consequently, have benefitted from resources and policy being focused on them.The flipside has meant that England’s county and rural areas have been overlooked – to the detriment of the overall effort...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO