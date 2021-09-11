CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Spirit Prays for Us

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe do not know what we ought to pray for, but the Spirit himself intercedes for us through wordless groans.—Romans 8:26 (NIV) Twenty years ago we experienced the heart-wrenching tragedy of September 11th. How comforting to know that God was with us on that day. He was helping us through the devastation and destruction and guiding us to be good to one another.

guideposts.org

Pray for an Unfailing Faith

“Satan has asked for you, that he may sift you as wheat. But I have prayed for you, that your faith should not fail.”—Luke 22:31-32 (NKJV) This verse is a reminder of how life can sift or shake you until you feel as if your world is falling apart. Scripture reminds us that when you are at your lowest Jesus is by your side, walking with you, praying for you and guiding you.
heraldcourier.com

HOLLAND: God has not given us a spirit of fear

Soon after Jesus had resurrected, we find a beautiful passage in John, Chapter 20, that is a wonderful example of how much God loves us and wants to encourage us. The friends and family of Christ were gathered together after his horrific crucifixion and were still grieving over his death when all of a sudden, he appears in their midst! Even though they remembered how he had promised to return I’m sure they were still awestruck. Jesus stretches out His hands and reveals his previous wounds, and of course, they are overjoyed to see him again. He spoke peace and breathed on them and before he left, he filled them with the Holy Spirit. Thomas was not there that night, and later when he returned, verse 25 says, “The other disciples, therefore, said to him, we have seen the Lord, but Thomas replied, unless I see in his hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and thrust my hand into His side, I will not believe.”
Jones County News

Cry Out America will pray for first responders

Cry Out America, a nationwide prayer initiative, will be held at Carol’s Park in downtown Gray on Sept. 11 at 9:11 a.m. to pray for society, the nation and remember those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Debra Hall, Cry Out America coordinator, said she’s excited about the event and...
registerpublications.com

Group to meet, pray for end to abortion

A group of people will meet every Wednesday beginning Sept. 22 to pray for an end to abortion. Every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for six weeks ending on Oct. 31, which is a Sunday, the group will assemble at Rising Sun Church of Christ, 315 N. High St., to pray to support the prayer warriors and sidewalk counselors in front of Planned Parenthood. Prayers will be offered for those who have had abortions.
Times Leader

Worshippers pray for 9/11 victims, first responders

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The noon-time Mass in the Chapel of Christ the King was more crowded Friday than on a typical weekday, as about 50 worshippers gathered to remember the victims of 9/11 and first responders everywhere. Noting that “Jesus’ crucifixion was an act...
guideposts.org

Praise on Dark Days

About midnight Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them.—Acts 16:25 (NIV) It's easy to be happy when everything is going your way, but how you respond to dark and difficult times is a test of true character. In the above verse, despite their suffering, Paul and Silas praise God. They worship in the worst circumstances and inspire others by their actions.
guideposts.org

Request Prayer

Your prayer concerns are important to OurPrayer Community, a network of faith connecting, praying for and uplifting one another. When you submit a prayer request, it will be posted on our Pray for Others page where you will receive prayer and encouragement from our community.
guideposts.org

The Journey of Recovery: Making Peace with the Past

Just recently I had the pleasure of being interviewed on the well-known podcast, Jesus Calling. I’d been doing a number of media interviews, mostly in connection with the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and what it was like to be in the city that day. The fact that I landed at...
guideposts.org

30 Ways to Move Forward in Faith

Many of us—if not most of us—can find the prospect of daily prayer and meditation daunting. There are so many challenges, not the least of which is our own fears of failure. Fret not. Humility about the process can be your greatest friend. Your own insecurity is fertile ground. All it takes is a seed, that mustard seed. Here are a few ways you can plant those seeds in a 30-day journey of self-nurture and delight.
theurbannews.com

Eat… Work… Pray

Everybody wants to feel good, but only a few are willing to do what it takes!. I’m talking about enjoying good health and fitness. I’m talking about feeling good about your accomplishments and getting a good night’s sleep. I’m talking about spiritual wellness and enjoying peace of mind. I believe...
hiawathaworldonline.com

Always remember to pray

We remember the four lepers for finding the abandoned supplies of the Syrian military during a famine and a horrible siege of Samaria (2 Kings 7:3-ff). What can be overlooked is the presence of Elisha who was in Samaria at that time. Earlier he had given instructions to Naaman for him to be cleansed of his leprosy. After some reluctance, Naaman followed Elisha’s instructions and was cleansed.
wymt.com

ARH to host ‘Pray for Appalachia Day’

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 resurges across the nation, Appalachian Regional Healthcare is planning to host an event to try to lift spirits. On Friday at noon, ARH will have volunteer chaplains leading prayer for team members, patients and communities outside of ARH facilities, calling the event “Pray for Appalachia Day.”
scranton.edu

Mass of the Holy Spirit: A Spirit-filled Day

The University community gathered last week for the opening school liturgy, the Mass of the Holy Spirit. well over 1,500 students, faculty and staff in attendance! Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, Bishop of Scranton, was the main celebrant. He offered some wonderful words to the students at the beginning of the Mass: “I hope that this experience surely is for you a life-changing experience that will propel you into your future well-prepared for life.”
darnews.com

As we remember Sept. 11, let us also reflect on the spirit of Sept. 12

Today the names of 2,977 men, women and children will be read to mark the single largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil. The National September 11 Memorial & Museum plans to observe six moments of silence during the reading, acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.
Community Policy