View Image

Meadville Tribune
 7 days ago

For a fast paced, very busy store. Even if you have some knowledge of flooring and are. eager to learn please call. This is for an employee not a sub-contractor.

marketplace.meadvilletribune.com

ccheadliner.com

Our View: Lindenlure

Lidenlure has been a recreation attraction in Christian County for more than a century. It had a resort in the 1920s that went out with the Great Depression. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading,...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
My 1053 WJLT

Deserted Illinois Hotel Has Nasty Green Pool Water Still In It

I don't think I will be swimming in this hotel pool anytime soon. Closed due to a major infestation of bed bugs (yuck), workers drinking on the job, and major repairs that needed to take place this once gorgeous hotel is nothing but a memory to those who once stayed at it. You can see from the pictures below it had a pretty nice pool area and bar where guest could sit and enjoy some relaxation. Now, it’s just filled with nasty green water that I wouldn't put a toe in.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
northernpublicradio.org

Perspective: The View From 50

When I was a teenager and beginning to take an interest in my parents’ inner lives, I summoned some nerve and asked my mother if she was a happy person. She was in her late 50s then, and I remember her rolling out the dough for a batch of egg noodles on our long kitchen table. I can still see that old wooden roller coated with flour and stuck with little bits of good egg dough. “Happy,” she said, and that was the end of that. I couldn’t tell if she was answering me or repeating the question.
Only In Wisconsin

Hike To An Ancient Wisconsin Logging Dam And See A Sight Like No Other

Hidden away in a Northwoods Wisconsin forest, there’s an amazing spot that gives visitors a glimpse at the 1800s logging boom. The Round Lake Logging Dam is a rustic piece of early engineering that’s pretty incredible and it can be accessed via a short but scenic hike. You can climb onto the dam, see how it was used to move giant logs downriver – you may even see a ghost of a lumberjack! Here’s what’s waiting for you in the forest.
WISCONSIN STATE
ScienceAlert

Wild Experiment Coaxes Liquids Into Amazing Square And Hexagonal Shapes

By disrupting the thermodynamic equilibrium of liquids, physicists have made them behave quite differently from how they do in nature – managing to coax liquids into straight-sided squares and hexagons, and patterns of lattices. This is not just fascinating for its own sake, but could help us better understand how liquids behave under different conditions – which has implications for a range of fields, from physics to medical research. "Things in equilibrium tend to be quite boring," said physicist Jaakko Timonen of Aalto University in Finland. "It's fascinating to drive systems out of equilibrium and see if the non-equilibrium structures can be controlled...
CHEMISTRY
vinography.com

Vinography Images: Grape Blessings

The first grapes of the 2019 Accendo Cellars’ harvest are christened with a bottle of 1997 Salon at Wheeler Farms Winery in St. Helena. Accendo is the next act of Bart and Daphne Araujo after selling their eponymous winery and its Eisele Vineyard to the Artemis Group, the parent company of Château Latour in Bordeaux. All of the Araujo family’s harvests since 1991 have begun with this tradition.
PHOTOGRAPHY
ScienceAlert

Amazing New Photos Give a Stunning Glimpse Into The Hidden World of Tiny Things

The natural world holds beauty even at a microscopic scale, and each year, Nikon's Small World photo competition opens our eyes to a whole new realm of diminutive detail. In its 47th year, the contest continues to celebrate the intricacies of nature and the artistry of careful microscopic investigation. Whether it be a kaleidoscopic slice of meteorite or the translucent head of a tick, the tessellated eye of a horsefly or the web of cracks across a single grain of rice, this year's winners, honorable mentions, and images of distinction are here to give us a glimpse into the unseen. The first place prize...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Meadville Tribune

In Your Backyard: Cook Forest State Park is a 'towering' place

As summer is winding down I am left with one thought: Where did the year go?. I distinctly remember the 87 days of April in 2020 — the month that never seemed to end — but somehow 2021 flew by at warp speed and I cannot believe that we are staring fall in the face.
TRAVEL
Meadville Tribune

Ice House Festival moving to December

CONNEAUT LAKE — The sixth Ice House Festival will be held Dec. 4 at Ice House Park on Water Street, which is a change from the usual February date. Sandy Eldridge, chairman of the event, said the change was made mostly because the weather is better for an ice festival in December and because it also will give participants the opportunity to see the many lighted Christmas trees in the area during the holiday season.
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
Meadville Tribune

Free Friday Ad: Full Size: C...

With large variety of pumpkins, gourds, mini & large straw bales, corn stalks, indian corn, sweet corn, homemade soap, candles & apple butter. Donuts on Opening Day. Homemade pumpkin rolls & pumpkins cookies every Friday. Apples & cider when in...
LIFESTYLE
Meadville Tribune

'Unbirthday party' is worth celebrating

There won't be a disc jockey with lots of music. There won't be a ton of appetizers, snack foods and the usual party favors. There won't be a lot of fancy decorations or games to play. There will be cake and ice cream and some lemonade and coffee. And hopefully,...
CELEBRATIONS
CBS Boston

Salem Requires Negative COVID Tests At Large Indoor Events During Halloween Season

SALEM (CBS) – If you’re planning to celebrate Halloween in Salem, you will need a negative COVID test for some events. The Salem Board of Health voted unanimously Friday night to require that all attendees at indoor gatherings in public spaces with more than 100 guests submit a negative PCR or antigen COVID test to be admitted. “This is a minor inconvenience for folks to be able to still attend these wonderful affairs we have every October,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll said. The order will be in effect for the month of October, a time when many gather in the historical town to celebrate Halloween. Mayor Driscoll is planning for a free, downtown, rapid testing site. Or visitors can get their own test up to 72 hours before. “Even with a mask mandate you’re eating and drinking, masks are off, you’re mingling with a whole lot of people,” Driscoll said. “We just feel this is a really smart way to make sure if you’re inside you’ve been tested prior to gaining entry.” In August, the board implemented an indoor mask mandate in all businesses and public spaces through November 13.
SALEM, MA
RiverBender.com

Gateway Arch Turning Off Exterior Lights For Bird Migration Season, Sept. 18-30

ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service has announced it will not illuminate the Gateway Arch at night September 18-30 due to bird migration season. “Every spring and fall, we turn off the upward lighting on the Gateway Arch exterior to avoid the possible disorienting effect on birds that migrate at night,” said Tarona Armstrong, Deputy Superintendent, Gateway Arch National Park. The exterior lights will be turned back on beginning Friday, October 1, and the monument will Continue Reading
SAINT LOUIS, MO

