Trade, TN

Ground Zero: A selfie stop for some, cemetery for others

By The Associated Press
dailymemphian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years after terrorists flew two planes into the World Trade Center, the memorial at ground zero is similar to many city tourist sites. But for those who live and work nearby, it’s hallowed ground.

