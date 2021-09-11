Scouting Report: Bills, Steelers have two of the league's best four-receiver sets

The Pittsburgh Steelers first regular season depth chart dropped a couple days ago. There was plenty of interesting things listed within it, but one thing in particular caught my eye. Both Eric Ebron and rookie Pat Freiermuth were listed as the number one tight end. While there are a number of formations that utilize a number tight ends in football, in today’s pass-heavy game you would rarely have multiple tight ends on the field in every situation. Below are some of the possibilities of how the Steelers may want to utilize two starting tight ends.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO