CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Pratt: The wise will understand, but the foolish never will

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny scrap of paper is fair game for capturing a thought, of course. Electronics, for me, is not quite the same. Scribbled in haste, these markings can be difficult to read and often impossible to recall where and why I thought they were important enough to jot down. All this...

www.lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Herald

Let's be wise

I formerly led a congregation in Cody, Wyoming. One of the ministries I was tasked with upon arriving in Cody was to form a high school group. This particular congregation had never had a high school group. Offering a meal and conversation I was able to get ten females to show up. After an engaging brainstorming session, we had made some goals; 1) to go on a mission and 2) to be faithful in mission by first engaging in weekly bible study. This is how the group, “The Sophia’s” came to be. They named themselves “The Sophia’s” after, learning in bible study, that “Sophia” means wisdom, and in the original language is also a feminine word. They really grabbed onto the idea that, they, has high school girls, were both feminine and we were gaining wisdom through the study of scripture; they liked the idea, at their age of being “wise.”
CODY, WY
The Independent

Author Colleen Hoover's word-of-mouth success

Colleen Hoover's years as a published — and self-published — novelist have been one long, pleasant surprise. The Texas-based writer broke through in 2012 when, through an Amazon.com program, she released “Slammed," which became a showcase for how an author in the Internet age can succeed through luck and worth of mouth. Bloggers and social media helped the book grow a following online, and within months “Slammed” was on The New York Times e-book fiction list, despite having no organized publicity. By the end of the year, Hoover had self-published a best-selling sequel, “Point of No Retreat,” and signed...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Carroll
Person
Shakespeare
New Hampshire Bulletin

Editor’s Notebook: Bertrand and Jiddu, Alan and Eckhart

We spent an afternoon in Portsmouth over Labor Day weekend. The main purpose, to the extent there was one, was to visit a record store so my daughter could add Halsey’s latest to her vinyl collection. The promise of lunch by the ocean – in my opinion the very best way to bid farewell to […] The post Editor’s Notebook: Bertrand and Jiddu, Alan and Eckhart appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
YOUTUBE
CBS Minnesota

Friends, Family Gather To Celebrate The Life Of Former WCCO’er Denise Rosen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friends and family gathered today to celebrate the life of Denise Rosen. “Niecy,” as her friends called her, was a designer at WCCO-TV when she met sports reporter Mark Rosen. The two would eventually marry and raise two children, Nick and Chloe. Friday was a celebration of the woman who was a giver and a fighter to the very end. Surrounded by her favorite music — Motown hits — her favorite colors worn by some of her favorite people, her life was celebrated just how she wanted it to be. “She said she wanted to celebrate her life. She wanted a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Guardian

I’m dating a woman old enough to be my mother. Should we split up?

I am 31. Three years ago, I fell into a relationship with a woman who was 50. We lied about our ages (I said I was 35 and she said 45). What started off as a casual encounter has evolved into a relationship that isn’t exactly conventional. I don’t know many people who have been able to sustain a relationship with this big an age gap. My friends are all finding their partners, marrying and having kids, while I am still casually dating someone who is older than my mum.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Never Will#British#The House Of Commons#Random House Inc#American#Christ Church#Oxford#Mcgill University#Ezekiel Daniel#The Avalanche Journal
Slate

My Nephew Threw a Fit Over a Gift I Gave His Brother

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding from Jamilah Lemieux and the other columnist every week. I am childfree by choice, but the aunt to seven niblings whom I adore. Seriously, being the aunt is the greatest! I like to spoil them a little on Christmases and their birthdays, and go out of my way to make sure the presents I get are things that they would like and enjoy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kbia.org

Paul Pepper: 'Foolish Corner' Author John Howe, "Planning Fallacy"

Today's show goes out to everyone who has - on more than one occasion - underestimated the time it takes to complete a project. It's something today's guest, JOHN HOWE, author of 'The Foolish Corner', calls a "planning fallacy." Why do we do this? Let's blame what's known as 'optimism bias'. September 15, 2021.
ENTERTAINMENT
pratt.edu

10 Podcast Episodes Featuring the Creative Voices of Pratt

From designing wearable technology for outer space to examining the loss of fish in the ocean, the expertise at Pratt covers a range of issues and topics impacting the world. Here are 10 recent podcast appearances from the Pratt community showcasing this knowledge and creativity being explored on campus and beyond:
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

LCU to host Jason Nutt gospel album pre-release

Lubbock Christian University will host Jason Nutt & Highway 70 on Sept. 23 to celebrate the pre-release of their upcoming gospel album. The event will include a President’s Circle Gala, where ticketholders can expect a meet and greet with Jason Nutt followed by dinner and an intimate, personal acoustic performance from Nutt in the LCU Baker Conference Center. Immediately following, Nutt and his band, Highway 70, will perform a full concert in the McDonald Moody Auditorium as a Back-to-School Bash for students.
LUBBOCK, TX
kumd.org

The Simple Plate: Native Wise

The young people from AICHO's Giinawiind Youth Program Manoominike - and their mentors - were all smiles September 3. In this part of the world, wild rice or manoomin is not just a local delicacy; it's a cultural tradition - "a rite of passage for Anishinaabeg people." David and Patra...
FOOD & DRINKS
Reporter Newspapers

Local musician Joe Alterman finds his calling in jazz

Mark Twain — or Confucius, some say — coined the phrase, “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.” Whoever said it, jazz pianist Joe Alterman is living it. He has been interested in music since he was a Sandy Springs toddler. “I remember when […] The post Local musician Joe Alterman finds his calling in jazz appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Chicago Tribune

Holocaust survivors penned memoirs of their hometowns so future generations would know about them

“I am an old man of 88+ with trembling hands and health status leaving much to be desired,” wrote Mendel Halpern. “Besides I don’t have much to write about regarding the Holocaust since I didn’t suffer nearly the way others did.” Still, he had read a 1997 newspaper article by Elie Wiesel who won a Nobel Peace Prize and encouraged other Holocaust survivors to document their experiences, so ...
SKOKIE, IL
IndieWire

‘The Lost Symbol’ Review: Dan Brown’s Novels Come Together in Bland Peacock Adaptation

It’s been five years since audiences last saw Dan Brown’s character Robert Langdon in the 2016 feature film “Inferno” and it honestly feels like a moment in time that can’t be recreated. It’s hard to describe the events of 2003 to someone who didn’t feverishly rush out to read Brown’s “The Da Vinci Code,” one of the most popular books at the time, equally loved and castigated for its claims about Jesus being married and having children. The eventual adaptation in 2006, starring Tom Hanks, didn’t have as much controversy as the novel, but it did have plenty of its...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy