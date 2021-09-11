Pratt: The wise will understand, but the foolish never will

I formerly led a congregation in Cody, Wyoming. One of the ministries I was tasked with upon arriving in Cody was to form a high school group. This particular congregation had never had a high school group. Offering a meal and conversation I was able to get ten females to show up. After an engaging brainstorming session, we had made some goals; 1) to go on a mission and 2) to be faithful in mission by first engaging in weekly bible study. This is how the group, “The Sophia’s” came to be. They named themselves “The Sophia’s” after, learning in bible study, that “Sophia” means wisdom, and in the original language is also a feminine word. They really grabbed onto the idea that, they, has high school girls, were both feminine and we were gaining wisdom through the study of scripture; they liked the idea, at their age of being “wise.”

