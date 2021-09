The Mid-Penn has a long list of former high school football stars who are also suiting up on Saturdays. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The following is a quick look at some of the conference’s top players who are now playing on the college level. Think we missed someone who is doing well? Let us know via twitter @SportsByBLinder.

CAMP HILL, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO