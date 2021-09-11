CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Why is Evander Holyfield boxing again? The reason 58-year-old ex-champ is fighting Vitor Belfort

By Andreas Hale
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoxing's only four-time heavyweight champion will return to the ring for the first time in a decade Saturday night. Evander Holyfield will face former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in a heavyweight boxing match at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Holyfield's legendary career is highlighted by...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 13

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson, are you kidding me? – Someone please help Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield agreed to fight Mike Tyson and protested a loss that saw him out-of-depth, delusional and seriously affecting his long-lasting boxing legacy on Saturday night. “The Real Deal” is a huge legend in the sport, but his actions after losing pitifully against Vitor Belfort have no place in our...
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

George Foreman says Mike Tyson “manufactured” into a knockout artist

The oldest heavyweight champion of the world, “Big” George Foreman, believes Mike Tyson got molded into the beast he was and wasn’t born with a natural talent. Citing the efforts of top trainer and boxing legend Cus D’Amato, Foreman says Tyson had to work hard on honing his incredible skills.
COMBAT SPORTS
Radar Online.com

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Sued For $350,000 Over 2020 Mike Tyson Fight

Professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. is accused of refusing to pay up on commissions owed stemming from his bout with Mike Tyson. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a woman named Mercedes Ganon is suing Jones for breach of contract. Ganon claims in May 2020, Jones entered into an oral agreement with her and her partner to provide services for Jones relating to his scheduled fight with Tyson.
CARSON, CA
boxingnewsandviews.com

Mike Tyson Reveals Lennox Lewis 2 and Boxing Heavyweight Champion

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is already back in training for another exhibition in the ring. Last November Tyson fought fellow boxing legend Roy Jones in a bout that ended in a draw but captured world attention. Tyson is now planning something even bigger. This December Tyson confirmed on the...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Fres Oquendo
Person
Riddick Bowe
Person
George Foreman
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Buster Douglas
Person
Kevin Mcbride
Wrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Revealing Dress

Aoife McGregor, the sister of UFC star Conor McGregor recently took to her Instagram account and posted a short video clip flaunting her tanned body in a revealing, light pinkish-purple colored dress. Vitor Belfort makes bold comments on Conor McGregor. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort recently made...
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Embarrasses’ Mike Tyson In Photo

MMA star Tito Ortiz recently posted a meme joking that the legendary boxer Mike Tyson might try to injure himself, Anderson Silva, Evander Holyfield, or Vitor Belfort to get on Saturday’s Triller card, after Holyfield replaced Oscar de la Hoya. Check it out below:. Anderson Silva calls out Tito Ortiz...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Tyron Woodley Leaks ‘Rigged’ Mike Tyson Fight

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul faced off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in a boxing match. The odds were in favor of Jake Paul even if Tyron Woodley is definitely the biggest opponent for Jake Paul so far. Dave Chapelle also went after Jake Paul at the pay-per-view.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Combat#Ufc#Mma#Triller Fight Club
punditarena.com

Evander Holyfield loses comeback fight by first round TKO

Vitor Belfort eased to a win against former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, securing a TKO victory in the first round. Holyfield looked his age against former UFC light heavyweight champion Belfort, who overwhelmed the 58-year-old right from the very start to force the referee to call a stop to the contest within two minutes.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Video! Vitor Belfort calls out ‘little b—-h’ Jake Paul after Holyfield win: ‘$30 million winner takes all’

Vitor Belfort is aiming high following his knockout win over Evander Holyfield this Saturday night on FITE TV pay-per-view (PPV). Belfort, who came out swinging in just his second professional boxing match, ended up stopping Holyfield on the feet in the very first round. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was expected to win after Holyfield filled in for Oscar De La Hoya just last week, but Belfort made it look too easy.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Vitor Belfort Exposes Floyd Mayweather As Fraud

Floyd Mayweather remains one of the most legendary boxers in all of the pro boxing world. Floyd Mayweather also recently posted a heartbreaking photo of his girlfriend. Vitor Belfort is set to face off against Evander Holyfield on September 11 at Thriller boxing. Ahead of that, he recently spoke to MMAFighting, Vitor Belfort went after Floyd Mayweather.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Oscar De La Hoya Tests Positive For COVID-19, No Longer Facing Vitor Belfort, Evander Holyfield Steps In

Oscar De La Hoya did everything in his power to get himself ready to make a return to the ring. The former six-division world champion agreed to end his retirement, which spanned over a dozen years, to take on former UFC Champion, Vitor Belfort. The two were officially set to face off on September 11th, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Donald Trump congratulates Vitor Belfort after first-round TKO of Evander Holyfield: 'You are a great patriot!'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump took the opportunity to address the main event winner of Triller Fight Club Legends II on Saturday. Shortly after former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort made quick work of boxing legend Evander Holyfield in their main event fight, Trump, who was on secondary commentary duty for the event, spoke to the captive audience at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
POTUS
Boxing Scene

Triller Co-Founder: I've Been Told Mike Tyson is Too Scared To Fight Holyfield

Ryan Kavanaugh, co-founder of the Triller app, has been advised by several sources that Mike Tyson "fears" the scenario of having a trilogy fight with Evander Holyfield. Triller is staging another pay-per-view event this coming Saturday night, when Holyfield steps in on late notice to face former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in a boxing match.
UFC
Deadline

Evander Holyfield, Former World Heavyweight Champion, Stopped With TKO In First Fight In A Decade

The return to boxing by former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield after more than a decade away from the sport did not go well. The 58-year-old Holyfield was TKO’d in the first round by Vitor Belfort in a PPV match Saturday at Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Holyfield was returning to boxing as a last-minute fill-in for Oscar De La Hoya, who dropped out after contracting Covid-19. Belfort, a 44-year-old former UFC fighter, was on Holyfield from the first bell, backing him into the ropes with a flurry of quick punches. Holyfield was knocked to the canvas twice before the referee stopped the match. Holyfield never landed a punch. The former champ is best known for his two victories over Mike Tyson, which include the famous “ear bite” fight between the two. Belfort was gracious after the match. “I remember I was fighting two guys on the same night and Holyfield was fighting Mike Tyson for $30 million,” Belfort said after the match. “It’s been a privilege.” On hand for the fight was former President Donald Trump and his son, Don Jr., who provided commentary on the short bout with rapper 50 Cent.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy