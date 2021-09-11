Apple says motorcycle vibrations can damage iPhone cameras

The IndyBest team knows a thing or two about online shopping. Whether it’s providing advice via tried and tested product reviews of everything from the iPad air 4 to the best silk pillowcases or bringing you the very best deals on VPNs, tablets, mattresses and more, we’ve got your back when it comes to navigating the virtual shelves.But for today, we’re turning our attention to Apple after the company announced details of its all-new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch 7. It’s a rare sight to see, but as the brand launches its all-new tech, there’s plenty of Apple deals currently available – we’re talking discounted AirPods, iPads and so much more. So, if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch or mobile phone for a fraction of the price, keep scrolling for today’s top picks – you can thank us later.Read more:Best iPad deals for September 2021Cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro in the salesWhen is Black Friday 2021 and what are the best deals?The biggest sales and offers from top retailers to watch out for:VeryAmazonFatFaceJohn Lewis & Partners M&SArgosNew Look PandoraDunelmBootsNikeThe White Company & Other StoriesJigsawCurrys PC WorldNext

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO