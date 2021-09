Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. are off 1.1% in premarket trading Friday after BMO Capital Markets analyst Gerrick Johnson downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform. Johnson is concerned about Take-Two's plans to delay the release of its new "Grand Theft Auto" version by four months, which will push it out of the holiday window. "We believe it is very prudent to delay a game if it is not to the highest possible standard," Johnson wrote, noting that gaming companies can ruin potential "long-term" successes by rushing games out prematurely. "However, delays no longer seem to be...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO