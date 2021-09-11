CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Local Officers Made A Dozen Controlled Substance And Related Arrests The Week of Sept. 4-10, 2021

 6 days ago
Local law enforcement officers made a dozen controlled substance and related arrests the week of Sept. 4-10, 2021, including an Arkansas man found sleeping in his car, music blaring, with suspected controlled substances, a large sum of cash and at least one fake $100-bill; and several instances in which more than one person was taken into custody following contact with officers, according to sheriff’s office and police reports.

KSST Radio

Man Arrested In 2017 For Smuggling People Into The Country Is Back In Hopkins County Jail On Warrants

A 30-year-old Mexico man Arrested In 2017 for smuggling people into the country was back in Hopkins County jail Friday morning on warrants. Hopkins Count Sheriff’s Office was alerted Alejandro Castro Rodriguez was in custody in Webb County jail on two Hopkins County warrants. HCSO Deputy Steve Huffman traveled to Laredo, took custody of Rodriguez at 6:48 a.m. Sept. 16 and transported him to Hopkins County jail, where he was booked at 4:17 p.m. Thursday on warrants for bail jumping and failure to appear as well as bond forfeiture on the 2017 smuggling of person charge.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused OF Felony DWI With Child Passenger

Pair Reported For Screaming Jailed On Public Intoxication Charge. A 27-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused Saturday evening of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15 years of age in the pickup with him at the time. Three others were also booked into the county jail over the weekend on intoxication charges, according to arrest and jail reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Texarkana Man Jailed In Hopkins County On Bowie County Warrant

A 32-year-old Texarkana man was jailed in Hopkins County on a Bowie County warrant, according to arrest and jail reports. Cumby Police Lt. Paul Robertson conducted a traffic stop on an eastbound Volkswagen Passat at 2 p.m. Sept. 9, 2021, on the south Interstate 30 service road. A records check by dispatch using driver Brian Jesse Minniefield’s ID information revealed a Bowie County warrant for the 32-year-old Texarkana, Texas man’s arrest, Cumby Police Officer Christopher K. Hall noted in arrest reports.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

More Hopkins County COVID-19 Cases Reported During The Last 2 Weeks Than June and July Combined

Another Hopkins County Resident Confirmed To Have Died From Coronavirus. Coronavirus cases continue to surge, with more new COVID-19 cases reported among Hopkins County residents during the last 2 weeks than during June and July combined. Two of the 461 Hopkins County residents who’ve had COVID during the last 2 weeks were confirmed by death certificate to have died as a result of the virus; the most recent COVID death was one of new 400 Texas COVID fatalities reported Friday by Texas Department of State Health Services.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report Aug. 30-Sep. 5, 2021

The Winnsboro Police Department’s weekly media report for Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2021, included the following:. Robert McKenzie, 39 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on August 30, on a Winnsboro Municipal Court warrant and a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Parole & Pardons blue warrant. Christopher Smith, 34 years...
WINNSBORO, TX
KSST Radio

Houston Man Arrested In Hopkins County On Parole Warrant

A 53-year-old Houston man was arrested in Hopkins County Sunday morning on a parole warrant, according to arrest and jail reports. Cumby Police Lt. Paul Robertson reported stopping a 2010 Dodge Charger a 10:45 a.m. Sept. 5, 2021, in Cumby for a traffic violation. During a roadside interview, Robertson discovered James Alfred Cox-Ramey was wanted by Texas Department of Criminal Justice for violation of parole, which he was on for homicide, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report – Sept. 7, 2021

GRAYS BUILDING –The building is completed. SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING – We are waiting for the steel market to normalize. SAPUTO SEWER MAIN – This project is nearing completion. The Capital Construction Division has completed its work on the project. I expect the contractor to bore under Interstate 30 and to connect to the existing system this month. This will complete the project.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

DSHS Announces 126th Hopkins County COVID Death

186 New Cases, 118 Recoveries, 292 Active Cases Of Coronavirus Reported So Far In September. Texas Department of State Health Services had announced the 126th Hopkins County COVID death Monday. A total of 186 new cases, 118 additional recoveries and one coronavirus death have been reported for Hopkins County during the first 6 days of September 2021, leaving 392 Hopkins County residents who still actively had the virus at noon on Labor Day.
TEXAS STATE
KSST Radio

What To Do If Your COVID Card Is Missing

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Health Ministry of Jesus Christ. By Holly Ragan, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Thank you for your patience. Due to a sharp increase in Emergency Room visits as a result...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

