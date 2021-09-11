Mankato invites residents to review 2022 construction slate

A car weaves its way between orange barrels as it approaches the construction zone on Warren Street this spring. About $44 million in street projects are planned in the city from 2022-26. File photo

MANKATO — The city of Mankato’s construction budget for the next five years easily tops nine figures, including $44 million in street repairs and upgrades, nearly $50 million for the sewer system and $11 million for the airport.

Residents will be able to take a closer look and ask questions about the proposed Community Investment Plan at an open house Thursday night. While the plan covers five years, much of the focus of the annual open house is on the work planned for the upcoming construction season, particularly street projects directly impacting property owners.

The city’s street construction plan for 2022 doesn’t include the reconstruction of a major thoroughfare like this year’s ongoing project that shut down Warren Street starting in the spring. But several projects next year will have an impact on residential areas across Mankato.

The third year of the multi-year effort to replace the streets and underground utilities in the Germania Park neighborhood will total $1.7 million and focus on portions of Harper Street, Seventh Avenue and Fifth Avenue. A $1.2 million reconstruction of Tile Street between 11th and Eighth streets in West Mankato will include replacement of nearly century-old water and sewer pipes. And a nearly $500,000 reconstruction of Second Street is planned between Mable Street and Good Counsel Drive, a section of street with a pavement rating of 11 on a scale of 1-100 and underground utilities dating to the 1920s.

Less disruptive surface-level repaving projects are planned for parts of Woodland Avenue, Lafayette Street, Second Street, Itasca Drive, Hosanna Drive, West Fifth, Hope, Hickory, Sixth and Walnut streets.

For residents more interested in parks projects, 2022 is slated to bring a $475,000 expansion of the pickleball courts at Tourtellotte Park, a reconstruction of the tennis courts at Alexander Park and parking lot improvements at Jaycee Park and the Caledonia curling club.

Next year’s draft construction schedule also includes a $350,000 roof replacement at the civic center arena, a $2 million replacement of the arena hockey rink’s ice plant, and a $320,000 canopy/roof for the amphitheater at Riverfront Park. And the CIP has $500,000 allocated to design a future ice rink for youth hockey teams and other community skaters.

Although they don’t tend to draw a great deal of public interest, the biggest projects of 2022 are at the sewage treatment plant — $11.7 million in all. That work will be followed by nearly $30 million in additional upgrades at the plant over the following two years.

More than $11 million will be spent at the Mankato Regional Airport over five years, nearly half of that for a control tower tentatively scheduled for construction in 2025. The bulk of the financing for airport improvements comes from the Federal Aviation Administration with just a small local match.

Residents interested in learning more or offering opinions about the construction plan can attend the open house in the Ellerbe Room of the Mayo Clinic Event Center starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Alternative options for providing input, along with a link to the entire plan, can be found at https://www.mankatomn.gov/about-mankato/community-investment-plan-cip. People can also call the city’s information line by dialing 311.

Input received will be summarized for members of the City Council, who are also scheduled to take a bus tour of many of the planned projects. Approval of a final five-year Community Investment Plan will come in December, although each individual project will require additional authorizations as they move closer to construction.