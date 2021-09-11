Lois Geiwitz: On church mission trip, an emotional silent prayer

We were on a church mission trip. This was a work trip to a youth camp in the Chez Republic. My husband was the leader. On this day we were all working outside doing general repairs to some of the buildings. The leader of the camp came out to inform us of what had happened. We went inside to watch the television. Had to wait for a translation, but we could see the devastation that was done to our country. Because all air flights had been canceled, we were wondering how long we might be stranded. Fortunately all flights were back to normal before we were scheduled to go home.