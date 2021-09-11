College sports roundup: Viterbo volleyball knocks off Dordt; UW-La Crosse suffers first loss
The ninth-ranked Viterbo volleyball team earned its seventh straight win by sweeping fifth-ranked Dordt (Iowa) on Friday night. Senior Maya Roberts had 15 kills to lead the V-Hawks, who won 25-16, 25-15, 25-14, while junior and Holmen High School graduate Kenzie Winker and senior Miah Garant added nine apice. Junior Abbey Johnson had a game-high 27 assists for Viterbo (14-1) to go along with 11 digs.lacrossetribune.com
