England could be without Fran Kirby when they make their bow under Sarina Wiegman against North Macedonia on Friday.The new Lionesses boss said on Thursday that Kirby was to be assessed ahead of the contest at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium.Speaking at her pre-match press conference, Wiegman said when asked about the Chelsea playmaker: “Today she will start up training a little more and after this training session we’ll decide what we do.“She hasn’t had much training load this week, so we are not going to take any risk. She just needed some managing of load and we didn’t want to...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO