You don't need me to tell you it's been tough to track down a new graphics card over the past year, but if recent reports out of Asia are to be believed it's about to get even harder, especially if you want an Nvidia GPU. The news that the overall supply of Nvidia RTX 30-series GPUs is going to be 30% down going through September reportedly comes from the Bo Bantang channel message board.

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO