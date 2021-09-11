Lending a Helping Paw on the Anniversary of 9/11
Today is the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, we remember and celebrate the lives of the innocent victims who were lost on that tragic day. It is also a time to remember the brave men and women who saved countless civilians. While our firefighters and police officers became real-life superheroes on that day, we must not forget the four-legged heroes who played a big part. The search and rescue dogs, or SAR dogs, were in charge of finding any lost or trapped victims, as well as recovering any bodies from the disaster. Man’s best friend certainly lived up to that title as over three-hundred dogs of all breeds arrived from all over the country to help their human friends.animalfair.com
