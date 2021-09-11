CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Lending a Helping Paw on the Anniversary of 9/11

By Animal Fair
animalfair.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, we remember and celebrate the lives of the innocent victims who were lost on that tragic day. It is also a time to remember the brave men and women who saved countless civilians. While our firefighters and police officers became real-life superheroes on that day, we must not forget the four-legged heroes who played a big part. The search and rescue dogs, or SAR dogs, were in charge of finding any lost or trapped victims, as well as recovering any bodies from the disaster. Man’s best friend certainly lived up to that title as over three-hundred dogs of all breeds arrived from all over the country to help their human friends.

animalfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

PACC Offers $0 Adoption Fees for All Pets

Pima Animal Care Center has seen an increase in pets coming to the shelter, as well as people needing help to keep their pets. In hopes of preventing shelter overcrowding, PACC is offering free adoptions on all pets in the shelter now through Sept. 19 for Clear the Shelters. This includes puppies and kittens. There is a $20 licensing fee per adopted dog. The $50 reserve fees will not be waived.
PETS
animalfair.com

Ask The Vet – Preventing Puppies From Parvo

Every day, dogs are “rescued” off the street and whisked away to shelters, where volunteers with utmost intentions care for these canines until a caring, loving owner can bring them home. In an ideal world, the master quickly forms a bond with their four-legged companion, and the two live happily ever after. Unfortunately, this is not always the case. Unfortunately, at shelters, dogs are placed in close quarters, and sicknesses are likely to be passed from animal to animal.
PETS
animalfair.com

How To Understand Men Through Their Dogs…

There are more than 68 million dogs in the United States alone, and half of these pups belong to men. And because men identify with their pets, the secret to sniffing out Mr. Right may be…his pooch. Find out! The Editorial Director of Animal Fair, a lifestyle media company for animal lovers, shares her own insights, amusing experiences, and extensive research on the subject with eager women (and men:) everywhere.
ANIMALS
animalfair.com

Sniff Out the Perfect Dog Sitter on Rover.com!

It’s the dog days of summer, and doggone-it, you need a vacation! With all paws on deck, you’ve finally found that perfect location — the white sand beaches of Panama City, the glorious South of France or a trip for the family to Disneyland! The only problem is you can’t take your furry friend with you: your dog doesn’t like long trips in the car, flying is too stressful for the pooch or you simply aren’t going to a pet-friendly place!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Emergency Management#Rescue Team#Scspca#Animalfair Com
connectsavannah.com

On the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, The Savannah Kennel Club hosted fundraiser for service dog organizations that help veterans

September is National Service Dog Month, and on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Savannah Kennel Club hosted a fundraiser, “Cocktails and Canines” event to support various organizations that train service dogs that help veterans. The fundraiser featured live music by VooDoo Soup, Krazian food trucks, raffles and more. “The Savannah Kennel...
SAVANNAH, GA
animalfair.com

Pets are Family, Too! Happy National Child Passenger Safety Week!

It’s National Child Passenger Safety week, and we think pets are family, too! So let’s take this opportunity to start the conversation about animal passenger safety. Lots of people like to drive their pets around town or to appointments, but not everyone knows how to do it safely. We love our animals just as we do family, and it’s our pet parent duty to keep them as safe as possible when we’re on the road. Read these tips and start keeping your pets safe right meow!
PETS
27 First News

All Paws Matter: local non-profit honors dogs lost during 9/11

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — This year’s annual Pawz Extravaganza at Buhl Park landed on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Sharpsville-based nonprofit All Paws Matter hosted the event for the third year in a row. It’s always on the second weekend of September, but this year has some extra meaning.
SHARPSVILLE, PA
animalfair.com

It’s A Great Day To Hug A Hound! National Hug Your Hound Day

September 13th – National Hug Your Hound Day! Today is the PAWfect howliday to celebrate those loyal and faithful companions that we love so much. Whether your canine friend may be a tiny Chihuahua, spotted Dalmatian or a great Big Dane, this pet holiday serves as a reminder of the importance of keeping our companions happy and healthy.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
animalfair.com

PAW-TEE Time! Its National Dog Party Day!

September 12th is National Dog Party Dog Day! Who loves some fun? Dogs do! Though this holiday seems like just a day to have fun with your Pup Star, it’s actually to raise money for a great cause. Don’t just party, party with a purpose!. Pet expert Arden Moore created...
PETS
animalfair.com

Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Being a Pet Parent

Be a fashion model, or the wife of an A-List actor, or an I.C.M. agent, or the heir to a sizable family fortune. Live in Manhattan, Connecticut, West Hollywood, or Palm Beach. Drive a Mercedes, a Porsche, or a Jaguar. Know Helmut Newton. Send your kids to Catalina Sea Camp or computer day camp. When you dine out, bring your dog back some medallions of veal or osso buco in a doggie bag. Furnish your house with brushed steel, blonde wood, and lacquer furniture. Collect art deco objets d’art. Hire a dog trainer referred to you by someone you met at the Moscow Ballet or an exhibition of illuminated French manuscripts of the late Middle Ages. Call home and ask how your dog is when you’re staying at the Hotel Splendido in Portofino or at one of the Hotel Manapany’s cottages on St. Bart’s. If you should actually visit Russia, make friends with several Muppies (young Moscow urban professionals), shop at Moda, and exercise along with Natalia Efremova on her Saturday fitness show on TV.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Hero farm animals rescue chicken buddy from hawk in dramatic video

Picture a very special episode of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” — plopped right in the middle of an unassuming country farm. Indeed, it was like a page out of a surreal children’s storybook as a goat and rooster rushed to the rescue of their chicken buddy when it was attacked by a predatory hawk, as captured in a dramatic new viral video.
ANIMALS
CBS Denver

PHOTO: Rare Leucistic Squirrel Spotted In Staunton State Park

(CBS4) – A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer at Staunton State Park discovered a rare sight. Ranger Dale found a leucistic squirrel last week. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) The animal, and others with the same condition, lack pigment either all over or on part of their body. https://denver.cbslocal.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/15909806/2021/09/leucistic-squirrel-staunton-state-park-cpw.mp4 “Leucism is a recessive genetic trait and a rare sight to see,” CPW stated on social media. In May of 2021, CPW shared pictures of a rare piebald squirrel which has white patches of fur. The squirrel was found west of Denver.
DENVER, CO
animalfair.com

10 Things Your Dog Hates! Must Read!

Let’s face it. Your dog is your best friend. But would you believe that you are more than likely annoying your best friend every day? Don’t feel bad! You’re not the only one. The first step to not annoying your dog is by just trying to understand them! I mean could you imagine being annoyed by someone every day but you can’t tell them how to stop?! Torture! Again, don’t worry. We’ll fix this. Soon you’ll be the envy of all your pooch’s friends. They’ll be wishing their parents were as cool!!
PETS
27 First News

People and pets removed from house in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents removed several animals from a house in Youngstown on Monday, and the people living there had to leave as well. Animal Charity Humane Society called it one of their top 10 worst cases, not because of the number of animals found but because of their conditions.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CatTime

Adopt A Less Adoptable Pet Week: 9 Stories Of Cats Who Found Amazing Homes [VIDEOS]

Certain types of cats, like seniors or kitties with disabilities, have a harder time finding homes than others. In honor of these kitties and pets like them, Adopt a Less Adoptable Pet Week starts in the third full week in September. To celebrate, we're sharing nine stories of less adoptable cats who found homes. The post Adopt A Less Adoptable Pet Week: 9 Stories Of Cats Who Found Amazing Homes [VIDEOS] appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
animalfair.com

Is Pet Insurance A Good Investment?

Medical care for pets has come a long way in recent years. This is good news of course; animals can now receive a lot of the same medical treatments as humans, such as dialysis and organ transplants. In this age of modern medicine there have even been examples of cats being given prosthetic feet, and did you know that ducks can now have their cataracts removed? If you’re a pet parent then you’re obviously going to be happy that advances in animal medicine can help your pet lead a longer and healthier life.
PETS
animalfair.com

Sunny Santa Barbara Beckons You And Your Pet!

Oceanside Santa Barbara is a California city with a unique climate compared to all other cities in the United States. Santa Barbara has been donned the exotic title, “American Riviera,” because its climate resembles that of the tropical regions surrounding the Mediterranean Sea, which makes the region ideal for wine making. But Santa Barbara’s wine is not the only attraction that draws countless tourists year-round. With over 70,000 dogs for the roughly 200,000 residents, Santa Barbara is about as pet-friendly as a city can get.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS New York

THE GREAT ESCAPE: Clever Pup Facilitates Breakout From New Jersey Doggy Day Care

DOVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A great escape from a doggy day care facility was caught on camera Wednesday in Dover. The dogs were in a waiting area when one jumped up on the half door. The door swung open, and the canines made their move. Don’t worry — they didn’t get far. They just ended up in the yard for a little outdoor playtime. All the dogs were accounted for and fine.
DOVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy