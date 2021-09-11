CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Preventing long-term effects of traumatic brain injury

neworleanssun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 11 (ANI): A new study has pointed to a potential new treatment to prevent chronic complications after traumatic brain injury. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Science'. Researchers have identified a specific molecule in a part of the brain called the thalamus that...

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

This FDA-approved necklace is designed to prevent brain injuries in athletes

There will never be a concussion-proof helmet. While helmets are good at protecting the skull from fracturing, they don’t address the real cause of concussions: When your head suddenly stops from a hit, your brain—which is suspended in liquid—keeps moving and strikes the inside of your skull. No one knows...
NFL
technologynetworks.com

MDMA for Traumatic Brain Injury To Be Studied in $1.5 Million Partnership

A new partnership between MAPS Public Benefit Corp (PBC) and Wesana Health will see $1.5 million contributed towards investigation into the therapeutic potential of the psychedelic compound MDMA in treating traumatic brain injury (TBI). TBI affects millions of people worldwide and is. by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
HEALTH
newschannel20.com

Long-term effects of COVID-19 in children

NILES, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — COVID-19 can have some serious long-term effects on children. Not only can they have prolonged symptoms like a persistent cough, but they can also develop a condition called MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children) where organs like the heart and lungs become inflamed. Samantha Greer lives...
NILES, IL
WTNH.com

Researchers find 55 long-term COVID effects. These are the most common

(NEXSTAR) – It’s something that makes COVID-19 especially scary: Even people who only get mild sickness, and don’t need to be hospitalized, report feeling side effects and symptoms long after they’re free of the virus. Long COVID, as it’s being called, is still being studied in real time, but research...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traumatic Brain Injury#Brain Research#Brain Science#Sports Injury#Ani#Journal#Gladstone Institutes#Annexon Biosciences#Uc San Francisco#Ucsf#Phd#Paz Lab
psychologytoday.com

Long COVID and the Brain

Little is still understood about Long COVID, threatening to make it another "contested illness." There is reason to believe that there is neurological involvement in the syndrome known as Long COVID. Long COVID sufferers should be taken seriously, even if we don't fully understand the mechanism behind their ailment. A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
megadoctornews.com

History of traumatic brain injury linked to higher rates of prescription opioid use and misuse

Newswise – Adults with a history of traumatic brain injury (TBI), even years previously, are at increased risk of use and misuse of prescription opioid medications, reports a study in the September/October special issue of the Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation (JHTR). The official journal of the Brain Injury Association of America, JHTR is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.
HEALTH
fox5ny.com

Study: 80% of COVID-19 patients suffer 1 or more long-term effects

A recent study published in the journal "Nature" found that 80% of people who were infected with COVID-19 will experience at least one or more of the long-term effects associated with the virus. The study, which was published on Sept. 9, defines long-term COVID-19 as any case lasting longer than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
NUTRITION
Best Life

Eating This Nut 5 Times a Week Can Extend Your Life, Harvard Study Says

Not every food that's good for you tastes good, but nuts may be the exception. Many delicious nuts have long been touted as a nutritious way to maintain heart health, lower your cholesterol, reduce inflammation, and get a ton of essential nutrients, fiber, and antioxidants. Now, a new Harvard study has found that consuming one particular nut five times a week can ultimately extend your life by more than a year. To see which nut you should be having a handful of at least a few times a week, read on.
NUTRITION
Best Life

This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, New Study Says

The use of face masks has been a factor of daily life since the early days of the pandemic. Unfortunately, donning PPE has taken on a renewed importance ever since the highly transmissible Delta variant has become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., with some local health officials reviving mask mandates in public places. But covering up with just any type of mask doesn't necessarily mean you're safe: A new study has found that you may need to wear more than a basic cloth or surgical mask to protect yourself from COVID or stop you from spreading it to others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy