Even during unspeakable horrors like 9/11, God is with us
“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people whom He has chosen for His own inheritance.” — Psalm 33:12. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants from the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda, hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C, and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.www.dailyadvance.com
