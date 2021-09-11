Even during unspeakable horrors like 9/11, God is with us

When the planes hit the twin towers, the Pentagon, and the field in Shanksville, Pa., I was the president of the New York Board of Rabbis. What that meant was that my days and weeks were spent presiding over funerals with no bodies. It also meant that on Sept. 24, 2001, at the memorial service at Yankee Stadium, I had to give one of the three main speeches (Catholic, Muslim, and Me). This is what I said then, and it is what I believe now. May God help us to heal our wounds that still bleed.

