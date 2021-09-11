Solaire Initiative Private Ltd. launches OM-Redox

RALEIGH – Enact Holdings, Inc., a Raleigh-based provider of private mortgage insurance (PMI), announced this week that it would begin an initial public offering. Enact announced in a statement that all 13,310,400 shares of common stock will be offered by selling stockholder Genworth Holdings, Inc, a subsidiary of Genworth Financial, Inc. and noted that net proceeds from the offering will be routed to Genworth Holdings. Shares will be priced at between $19 and $20, the company said in a statement. MarketWatch noted in a report that at the top of that range, the company would be valued at about $3.3 billion.

