Solaire Initiative Private Ltd. launches OM-Redox

neworleanssun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Solaire Initiative Private Ltd. develops products at the interface of the chemical, physical, and engineering sciences to meet the challenges in the healthcare and energy sectors. It recently launched OM-Redox, a device that releases oxygen when plugged into a power source (standard 220 V source). OM-Redox is developed and manufactured in India based on a patented design and catalyst. It is a lightweight and affordable product that can run with battery backup too.

www.neworleanssun.com

