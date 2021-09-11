CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Latest: Ex-Afghan leader hosts tribal elders on 9/11

By Editorials
newsitem.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s first 2001 post-Taliban president Hamid Karzai marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on America with a meeting of tribal elders at his high-walled compound in the Afghan capital where he has remained with his family since the August return of the Taliban to Kabul.

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MILITARY
Editor at Global Perspectives

UN will fund Taliban government with $606 Million and wants US to contribute

The United Nations (UN) is hosting a donors conference on Monday, today, to request emergency funds for Afghanistan, which the Taliban will manage. The United States is the UNs top donor and will be at the conference, meaning the U.S. (at the direction of the Biden Administration) could find a way to funnel money to the new regime without having to gain congressional approvals.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elders#The Afghan#9 11#Ex Afghan#Non Taliban
Washington Times

Top U.S. general in Afghanistan contradicts Biden, told chain of command not to pull out

The top U.S. general on the ground in Afghanistan told top Pentagon officials that he opposed the total withdrawal of troops before President Biden made the final decision. In a closed briefing Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, Gen. Austin Scott Miller confirmed that he registered his dissent with Mr. Biden’s decision with the top brass — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin; Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; and Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., the head of U.S. Central Command.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WORLD
Washington Post

Milley wanted to save us from Trump. Instead, he enabled Biden’s military debacle in Afghanistan.

Gen. Mark A. Milley has some explaining to do — and not just about his phone calls with a Chinese general. In their forthcoming book “Peril,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reveal that Milley was so concerned President Donald Trump might start a nuclear war with China, he took the extraordinary step of calling his Chinese counterpart and promising him, “If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Milley told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) he agreed that Trump was “crazy” and made senior officers at the National Military Command Center take an “oath” not to execute Trump’s order for a nuclear strike without consulting him first — even though he is not in the military chain of command.
POTUS
New York Post

The transformation of Kabul, one month after the Taliban takeover

KABUL, Afghanistan — At the outset, the capital appears as though it is almost coming back to life: wooden carts overstuffed with fruits for sale underneath the searing sunshine, beaten-down cars clogging the dusty streets, beggars reaching out to grab your arm from behind the blue burqa and the smells of fresh kebabs and diesel mixing into a strange yet familiar scent.
WORLD
persecution.org

Violent Confrontation Within Afghanistan’s Taliban Government Reported

Afghan Minorities Concerned by Apparent Political Victory by Group’s Hardliners. 09/16/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that infighting within the newly formed Taliban government in Afghanistan intensified to such a degree that rumors of betrayal and murder needed to be officially denied on Wednesday, September 15. According to multiple reports, disagreement between pragmatists and ideologues sparked tensions within the Taliban’s hardline cabinet, leading to a violent confrontation.
AFGHANISTAN
The Independent

Russia and China call for urgent embrace of Taliban despite west’s Afghanistan misgivings

Russia, China and Pakistan called for the speedy and unqualified integration of Taliban-run Afghanistan into the global economy during a trade and security summit meant to bolster an alliance of Eurasian nations in the face of western powers.The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trade and security alliance originally formed by China, Russia and some of the former Soviet Union states 20 years ago, also announced the induction of Iran into its fold as its ninth full-fledged member, a rebuff of United States-led efforts to isolate and pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programmes and support for armed groups in...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy