OUTDOORS WITH BUD: When is the best time to hunt?

By BUD FIELDS
perutribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a great question and a rather tough one to answer. With all the progress and studies that have been made with solunar tables, and just plain old experience, it is rather confusing to determine the best times to actually head for the woods. It has been common knowledge that deer are more active during the early morning and late evening hours and prefer to feed under the cover of darkness. They have learned that there is very little danger associated with humans during the darkness and yet they still have to contend with predators at all times.

