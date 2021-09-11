How to watch Notre Dame football: Full TV schedule for 2021 games on NBC, Peacock

The Notre Dame football team will take on the 2-0 Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, and here are the early odds and prediction for the matchup. The Notre Dame football team will play their second straight home game on Saturday, as they welcome the 2-0 Purdue Boilermakers to Notre Dame Stadium. It has been a very interesting early season for the Irish, who are 2-0 on the season, but recently fell in the latest AP Poll due to the fact they have not won convincingly.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO