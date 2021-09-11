CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Notre Dame football: Full TV schedule for 2021 games on NBC, Peacock

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame fans have an entirely new way of watching the Fighting Irish in 2021. For the first time since the Fighting Irish entered into a partnership with NBC Sports in 1991, the team’s games will be available to stream through a dedicated streaming service site: Peacock. That includes Saturday’s game against Toledo, which will be the first (and, in the case of the 2021 season, only) game to be broadcast exclusively via stream.

wmleader.com

Comments / 1

