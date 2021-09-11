What channel is ACC Network? How to watch, live stream 2021 college football games
The ACC Network will have a quadruple-header schedule of games this weekend. Illinois vs. Virginia will kick off the first of the quadruple games on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET on the ACC Network, which televises approximately 40 football games per season. The network will feature at least one conference matchup per week throughout this season, with multiple games airing across both ESPN and ABC.wmleader.com
