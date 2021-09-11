OPINION | DRIVETIME MAHATMA: No camping out in the left lane, pass it along

Dear Mahatma: The subject of keeping or moving to the right to allow faster traffic to pass comes up often. On several stretches of interstate, such as Interstate 30 between Little Rock and Benton, where there are more than two lanes, trucks are restricted to the right two lanes. Why hasn't this been done on the North Little Rock to Conway section of Interstate 40? What about other three-lane sections of interstate?-- Frustrated and Impatient.