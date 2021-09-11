Other days

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Cover picture for the articlePINE BLUFF -- Notice of appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court was filed today at Star City by J.A. Hitt, who was removed from the office of treasurer of Lincoln county at a hearing yesterday before Judge W.B. Sorrels, resulting in his conviction on a charge of gross immorality in office. Witnesses testified at the trial that Hitt had been intoxicated at public gatherings, and had used profane language. Hitt was serving his first term as a county official.

