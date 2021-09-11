CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maybe It’s Finally Time for You to Get a Vaccine Card Holder—Here Are 8

By Jillian Lucas
 6 days ago
With vaccine mandates rolling out across the country to help curb the spread of COVID-19, it’s time to address the elephant in the room. The vaccine cards handed out after your final jab are big and flimsy. They can easily be ruined by folding or shoving them into wallets too small for their girthy corners. Hell, I’ve managed to just barely save mine from getting doused in a spilled drink at a bar. They’re just paper!

