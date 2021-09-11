CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Kim Min Jae And Park Gyu Young Are A Blushing Duo While Making Teasers For “Dali And Cocky Prince”

By L. Kim
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcoming KBS drama “Dali and Cocky Prince” shared a making-of video!. “Dali and Cocky Prince” is an upcoming romantic comedy starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.

www.soompi.com

Soompi

Park Gyu Young Is Left Stranded With Her Belongings In Upcoming Rom-Com “Dali And Cocky Prince”

Upcoming KBS drama “Dali and Cocky Prince” shared new stills of Park Gyu Young in character!. “Dali and Cocky Prince” is a new romantic comedy starring Kim Min Jae as Jin Mu Hak, a man who lacks schooling and book smarts but is extremely resourceful and talented at making a living, and Park Gyu Young as Kim Dal Li, a woman who is intellectually polished and comes from an elite background but doesn’t know how to take care of herself.
MOVIES
Soompi

Watch: Ahn Hyo Seop And Kim Yoo Jung Share Ideas, Laughs, And Recipes While Filming Their Night Together In “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

A new “Lovers of the Red Sky” making-of clip goes behind the scenes of Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop’s heart-fluttering night together!. SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a fantasy historical drama about the world of humans caught between demons, evil forces, and gods. Kim Yoo Jung stars as Hong Chun Gi, the Joseon Dynasty’s only female painter, and Ahn Hyo Seop stars as Ha Ram, a blind astrologer.
RECIPES
Soompi

“The Veil” Writer Praises Stars Namgoong Min, Park Ha Sun, And Kim Ji Eun

Park Seok Ho, the writer of MBC’s upcoming drama “The Veil,” has shared his thoughts on the acting of the three leads!. “The Veil” is a new blockbuster action drama starring Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, an elite field agent whose perfect record and skill at completing missions make him a legend at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). However, just when he seemed to have finally succeeded in driving an organized crime syndicate into a corner, Han Ji Hyuk unexpectedly winds up losing his memories in a horrific accident that leaves all his teammates dead. After going missing for a year, he makes a bold return to the organization to find the traitor who attempted to kill his entire team.
WORLD
Soompi

Song Jae Rim Joins Kim Min Seok And Nam Gyu Ri In New Drama

Actor Song Jae Rim has been cast in the new drama “Bloody Romance” (literal translation)”!. “Bloody Romance” is about the dicey yet sweet story of Inter-Korean romance and unification between a South Korean world star who has enlisted in the military and a North Korean female soldier. Earlier this week,...
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Shin Min Ah And Kim Seon Ho Have A Romantic Nighttime Encounter In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has revealed more stills of Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah from the upcoming episode!. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” stars Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

Namgoong Min Forms A Tense Partnership With Kim Ji Eun In New Spy Drama “The Veil”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Veil” has shared a sneak peek of the chemistry between stars Namgoong Min and Kim Ji Eun!. “The Veil” is a new blockbuster action drama starring Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, an elite field agent whose perfect record and skill at completing missions make him a legend at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). However, he unexpectedly winds up losing his memories in a horrific accident that leaves all his teammates dead. After going missing for a year, Han Ji Hyuk makes a bold return to the organization to find the traitor who attempted to kill his entire team.
WORLD
Soompi

Park Ha Sun Shares How She Prepared For Her Role In Upcoming Drama With Namgoong Min

Get ready to see a new side of Park Ha Sun in MBC’s upcoming drama “The Veil”!. “The Veil” is a new blockbuster action drama starring Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, an elite field agent whose perfect record and skill at completing missions make him a legend at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). However, just when he seemed to have finally succeeded in driving an organized crime syndicate into a corner, Han Ji Hyuk suddenly vanishes off the face of the earth. After losing his memories and going missing for a year, he makes a bold return to the organization to find the traitor responsible for his downfall.
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Min Seok And Nam Gyu Ri Confirmed To Star In New Romance Drama

Kim Min Seok and Nam Gyu Ri will be starring in the drama “Bloody Romance” (literal title) together!. “Bloody Romance” will tell a dicey yet sweet story of Inter-Korean romance and unification between a South Korean world star who has enlisted in the military and a North Korean female soldier.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Shin Min Ah And Kim Seon Ho Impress With Their Natural Acting Despite Their Laughter In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

“Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” has released a new behind-the-scenes video for episodes 3 and 4!. tvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a remake of the film “Mr. Hong” and stars Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Park Eun Bin Goes From Carefree Princess To Prince With A Secret In Teaser For Romance Drama With SF9’s Rowoon

KBS has shared an exciting first teaser for its upcoming drama “The King’s Affection”!. Based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name, “The King’s Affection” will tell the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned for being female, she later disguises herself as a man to become the crown prince when her brother dies.
WORLD
Soompi

VIXX’s Hyuk, AOA’s Chanmi, And Jang Sung Yoon Get Caught In An Intriguing Love Triangle In Upcoming Rom-Com Film

Upcoming romantic comedy starring VIXX’s Hyuk and AOA’s Chanmi has shared new stills!. “A Different Girl” (literal title) tells the fun and unpredictable story between perfectionist Wan Joon (Hyuk) and his girlfriend Ji Yeon (Chanmi), whom he plans to marry. Although the two dream of a future together, Wan Joon runs into trouble when his big secret is found out by Ye Ri (Jang Sung Yoon), who has a one-sided crush on him. The film is set to premiere this October.
MOVIES
Soompi

Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, And “Yumi’s Cells” Director Dish On Their Chemistry & What To Look Forward To

Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun, and “Yumi’s Cells” director Lee Sang Yeob shared their thoughts on the drama ahead of its highly-anticipated premiere!. Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” is a new drama that tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Kim Go Eun will play the titular role of Yumi, an ordinary woman who struggles with expressing her feelings, while Ahn Bo Hyun will star as Goo Woong, a warm-hearted but straightforwardly honest game developer.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Krystal, Jinyoung, Yoo Young Jae, And More Try To Overcome Distractions While Filming For “Police University”

KBS 2TV’s “Police University” released a new behind-the-scenes video!. The new making-of video begins with Jinyoung explaining that professor Yoo Dong Man (Cha Tae Hyun) has left the school after writing a letter of resignation. He shares, “We’re filming a scene in which we’re very sad. Please come back, professor. I’ll do a good job.” Meanwhile, Yoo Young Jae and Lee Dal tease Jinyoung in the background by copying his acting.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Soompi

Watch: Kim Soo Hyun Must Fight To Prove His Innocence In 1st Teaser For New Drama With Cha Seung Won

Kim Soo Hyun and Cha Seung Won’s upcoming drama “One Ordinary Day” (previously known as “That Night”) has unveiled its first teaser!. A remake of BBC’s “Criminal Justice,” “One Ordinary Day” will star Kim Soo Hyun as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student whose life is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. Cha Seung Won will star as Shin Joong Han, a lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and is the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo—while never asking him about the truth of what really happened that fateful night.
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Seon Ho’s Emotions About Shin Min Ah Grow Complex With The Arrival Of Lee Sang Yi In “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha”

TvN’s “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” shared a glimpse of the love triangle between Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, and Lee Sang Yi. A remake of the film “Mr. Hong,” “Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha” is a romance drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town.
WORLD

