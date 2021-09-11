Watch: Kim Min Jae And Park Gyu Young Are A Blushing Duo While Making Teasers For “Dali And Cocky Prince”

Park Seok Ho, the writer of MBC’s upcoming drama “The Veil,” has shared his thoughts on the acting of the three leads!. “The Veil” is a new blockbuster action drama starring Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, an elite field agent whose perfect record and skill at completing missions make him a legend at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). However, just when he seemed to have finally succeeded in driving an organized crime syndicate into a corner, Han Ji Hyuk unexpectedly winds up losing his memories in a horrific accident that leaves all his teammates dead. After going missing for a year, he makes a bold return to the organization to find the traitor who attempted to kill his entire team.

