CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Markets Mixed Friday; Core PPI Meets Estimates for 0.6% Rise in August

By InvestorsObserver
investorsobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring trading Friday, 68 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 26 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is down 0.06% so far today while the Dow is down 0.13%, the Nasdaq is flat, and the Russell 2000 is up 0.06%. Markets are mixed Friday afternoon...

www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Dropping This Afternoon

Consumer stocks were falling Friday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) dropping 0.4% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) down 0.3% in late trade. In company news, Turning Point Brands (TPB) declined about 9% after saying that it is considering making a formal...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Fall Friday

SPI Energy (SPI) was up more than 3% after saying its SolarJuice subsidiary has secured a volume order for its Solar4America solar products from an unnamed home improvement retailer.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Lennar Corporation (LEN) to Release Quarter 3 Numbers

Lennar Corporation (LEN) is scheduled to report Quarter 3 numbers after the market close on September 20. Analysts forecast earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. During the same period last year the company earned $1.14, and the stock is down -98.2% on the year. Technical Analysis. LEN was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Ppi#Core Ppi Meets#Dow#Kroger#S P#Cmre#Cplp#Ctas#Dsx#Echo#Gnk#Gnrc#Gsl#Ir#Jbt#Matx#Rxn#Wts#Zim
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock rose 10.64% to $6.13 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for Heritage Insurance Hldgs’s stock is 173.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 108.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.7 million.
STOCKS
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Financial Stocks Back on Positive Ground in Late Trade

Financial stocks turned narrowly higher, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% this afternoon, reversing a morning slide, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.5%. In...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Higher; Discretionary Sector Leads

Consumer stocks were mixed late in Thursday's session following a surprise 0.7% increase in August retail sales. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) pared an earlier decline to trail by 0.2%, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) gained 0.5%. In company news, Tuesday Morning (TUEM) gained...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Largely Sitting Out Markets Recovery This Afternoon

Health care stocks still were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was down 0.1%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was 0.6% higher late in Thursday trading. In company news, Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) added 6.1%...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Express stock rises to pace the Dow's gainers after BofA backs away from bearish stance

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average gainers, after BofA Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia backed away from from his bearish view on the charge card and travel-related services company, citing a now "balanced" risk-reward profile. The stock has lost 4.6% since the end of July, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has gained 3.4% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 1.4%. Bhatia attributed the stock's recent underperformance to fears that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases would slow the economic recovery and hurt AmEx's billings. "However, at a conference appearance this week, [AmEX] noted that [quarter-to-date] total billings are up 3% vs. 2019 levels (an acceleration from -2% in 2Q)," Bhatia wrote in a research note. "This was better than feared." He added that while a slower recovery and higher corporate taxes are remain near-term risks, the company is likely to also benefit from increased travel spending, particularly by large businesses, in 2022.
STOCKS
Des Moines Business Record

Iowa stocks mixed in August

Nine of the 17 Iowa-based companies on the Business Record's Iowa Index posted stock price gains for the month of August. No company posted double-digit percentage gains in the month. Eight Iowa-based stocks posted losses, with two being double-digit percentage losses. Workiva Inc. had the largest gain of the month...
IOWA STATE
investorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Erase Midday Slide, Led by Chipmakers

Technology stocks were ending little changed, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday slipping less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.3% this afternoon, reversing a midday decline. In company news, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) added 5.8% after the software firm announced a new partnership with...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Has the Stock Market Gotten Boring or Just Returned to Normal?

It’s the 21st century and the entire market seems like it revolves around a few cryptocurrencies and meme stocks as Reddit and other social media have taken over the investing world. Not far behind are the Tesla (TSLA) cultists that are holding until a literal Model 3 flies to the moon.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Lincoln Financial stock rallies after $9.4 billion reinsurance agreement

Shares of Lincoln Financial Group rallied 4.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the insurer announced an agreement with Resolution Life subsidiary Security Life of Denver Insurance Co., to reinsure about $9.4 billion of executive benefit and universal life reserves. Lincoln said it expects proceeds of $1.2 billion from the deal, with $900 million of the proceeds earmarked for share repurchases to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2022. "We are pleased to announce this transaction, which we expect to be highly accretive to EPS, expand ROE and maintain our overall high-quality business mix," said Lincoln Chief Executive Dennis Glass. The stock has run up 32.3% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has gained 14.4% and the S&P 500 has advanced 19.1%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

It doesn't take a boatload of money to build wealth on Wall Street, especially if you own innovative stocks. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has more than doubled in value. Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Energy and Technology Stocks Lead 52-Week Highs Wednesday

During trading Wednesday, 49 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 54 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is up 0.8% so far today while the Dow is up 0.61%, the Nasdaq is up 0.61%, and the Russell 2000 is up 0.89%. Markets are higher Wednesday...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy