Sand Rock, AL

Class 2A, No. 10 Sand Rock earns third straight road win with 55-13 victory at Gaston

By Shannon Fagan
weisradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGADSDEN – Class 2A, No. 10 Sand Rock posted its third straight road win Friday night with a 55-13 Region 6 football victory at Gaston. Trace Haygood and Tru Graham both ran for 73 yards for the Wildcats (3-0, 2-0 Region 6). Haygood scored two touchdowns on seven carries while Graham added a score on three totes. Quarterback Ace Ashley completed all five of his pass attempts for 68 yards and a touchdown.

