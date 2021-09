A luxury yacht carrying around £160m worth of cocaine has been intercepted 80 miles off the coast of Devon.In an operation led by the National Crime Agency (NCA), six men - one from Stockton on Tees, County Durham and five from Nicaragua - have been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.The operation took place Thursday evening and was supported by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Border Force, demonstrating the “strength of the NCA’s international partnerships,” the agency said in a statement.The AFP used evidence from their Operation Ironside, the country’s investigation into the AnOm encrypted comms platform, to...

