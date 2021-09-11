CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinton, TX

Jaedyn Brown outduels Rene Galvan to lift Miller to 34-30 win over Sinton (photos)

By Blake Purcell
scorebooklive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINTON, Texas – With a textbook definition of back-and-forth football, Sinton and Miller did not disappoint as Miller pulled out a thrilling 34-30 win on Friday night. Following a rough week with a big loss against local power Veterans Memorial, the Buccaneers were eager to get back on the field. Miller would strike early with sophomore quarterback Jaedyn Brown finding wide receiver Lonnie Adkism to open the scoring.

