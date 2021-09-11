CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KID AMNESIA EXHIBITION Release Date: When is KID AMNESIA out?

By Franz Christian Irorita
Weirdly enough, we’re starting to get music exhibit announcements in our gaming showcases. During the PlayStation Showcase 2021, we saw a teaser trailer for a “KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION”, a collaboration between Radiohead and Epic Games Store. We’re not sure what this will be, but it does smell like a Radiohead concert is coming on Fortnite someday. When, you ask? Well, this is where we talk about the KID AMNESIA EXHIBITION release date.

