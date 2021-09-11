CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross-platform: Flutter 2.5 and Dart 2.14 support Apple Silicon

Cover picture for the articleGoogle released Flutter 2.5. In it, the team behind the cross-platform framework closes 4600 issues and brings performance updates as well as new functions such as full screen support for Android. Flutter is based on the Dart programming language and has a new version of it in tow. Both can now handle Apple’s new M1 processors. Dart 2.14 has new language features such as the triple shift operator >>> on board.

