Dream world between existence and appearance: The pictures of the week (week 36)

Imagination is a great gift. Not only Hollywood and Co. use it to create impressive films such as Avatar or Lord of the Rings, photographers can also stimulate the viewer’s imagination through the conscious choice of image detail and motif, a suitable caption or a skilful montage. A wonderful example is our picture from Monday by gallery photographer Gehard Milenz. The dreamy mood on the lakeshore, the apparent silence, emphasized by the fog between the mountains, creates the impression of a place of rest, of relaxation that is often lacking in everyday life. It remains to be seen whether this could also be found on site. The Starnberger See, on which this picture was taken, is heavily developed for tourism and is used by many boats. The photographer managed to press the shutter release at the right moment to take this shot.