CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Star Benedict Cumberbatch Calls Jon Watts A "Genius" And Teases The Movie's Scale

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider-Man: No Way Home is expected to take us into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of the Multiverse for the first time, with Tom Holland's Peter Parker meeting his fellow wall-crawlers and some familiar villains from the past. Doctor Strange will factor into the story in a big way, of course, and Benedict Cumberbatch has now promised that fans are in for something special.

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Finally Weighs in on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Recasting

Marvel Studios has recently launched its first animated series set in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…? brings its Marvel Comics namesake to the small-screen and explores how iconic events in the MCU would look if they happened in an entirely different way. What Marvel’s What If…? has also...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Wants Robert Downey Jr. To Lead A Major Franchise

Since gracefully bowing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. has spent the two years relentlessly linked with a return as Iron Man in any number of projects, both real and entirely hypothetical, even though he said he’s done all that he can with Tony Stark.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Great Sylvester Stallone Movie Just Arrived On Netflix

Despite boasting a long and illustrious career that’s seen him star in a number one box office hit in every decade since the 1970s, Sylvester Stallone will be the first person to tell you that he’s been written off more than once. Like one of his most famous creations says, “It ain’t over till it’s over”, something that’s applied to Sly on numerous occasions.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
MovieWeb

Sylvester Stallone Will Direct Nighthawks TV Remake Starring Frank Grillo

The Purge: Anarchy star Frank Grillo will continue his reign as an action hero in a limited series remake of the Sylvester Stallone neo-noir thriller, Nighthawks. The actor, who is best known for his roles in The Purge franchise, the television series Kingdom, and as Crossbones in the MCU, has now confirmed that the Nighthawks series will not only feature Grillo in the lead, but will be helmed by none other than Stallone himself.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#No Way Home#Multiverse#Next#Spider Man 4#Sony Pictures#Electro
ComicBook

The Guilty: Netflix Releases Trailer for New Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller

Training Day director Antoine Fuqua is teaming up with the one and only Jake Gyllenhaal for a brand new thriller that hopes to leave you on the edge of your seat, and it's coming straight to Netflix. The film in question is called The Guilty, and it stars Gyllenhaal as a 911 dispatch operator that seems to be experiencing a pretty normal morning — until he gets a call from a woman who is actively being abducted.
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch on Replacing Iron Man in the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always moving forward. Marvel’s Phase 4 is taking fans to the new Marvel Multiverse and it is doing it all without the two characters who led Phases 1-3: Tony Stark AKA Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers AKA Captain America (Chris Evans). The...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
GamesRadar+

Kevin Feige says casting Robert Downey Jr. for Iron Man was "the biggest risk and the most important thing"

Kevin Feige has revealed what the biggest risk was in founding the MCU. "I was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie," the Marvel boss told CinemaBlend. "And I do think, still, the biggest risk – which seems outrageous to say now – was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn't be sitting here today. I really believe that."
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage First Reactions Have Fans Hyped for a Mysterious End-Credits Scene

The first reactions to Marvel and Sony's highly anticipated comic book sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage are now in, so was it worth the wait? Well, yes it sounds like it may well have been, with early reviews praising director Andy Serkis' no-nonsense, full-throttle approach to the character, as well as teasing a post-credits scene that is sure to have audiences jumping to their feet in celebration.
MOVIES
Variety

From Heath Ledger to Charlize Theron, 25 Best Acting Transformations in Films

The Oscars love an unrecognizable actor — prosthetics, weight gain (or loss) and other total transformations to better embody a character or real-life figure. Celebrating the release of Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which stars Jessica Chastain wearing a pronounced jaw, Variety is ranking the 25 best modern transformations, both seen and snubbed by the Academy Awards.
CELEBRITIES
GeekTyrant

The SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Trailer Gets a 90s Animated Spider-Man Mashup

A Marvel fan named Brendan Borrow of 100Bombs Studios created and released a fun mashup trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. He took the audio from the recently released trailer and cut it together with footage from the classic 90s animated series. Here is the Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Andrew Garfield Can’t Stop Denying He’s In Spider-Man: No Way Home

Somebody is lying. And they might be lying about a lot of things. Because the rumor mill swirling around Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home has been generating hot takes regarding former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield playing their versions of the Marvel hero in the next Tom Holland movie, but Garfield keeps finding creative ways to deny it. In his most recent attempt, he swears to Variety as part of a long feature covering his upcoming dramas that the stories about him returning to the famous part are false, claiming:
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2 Star Benedict Cumberbatch Given More Freedom to Improvise

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the upcoming sequel to 2016's Doctor Strange, is easily one of the most-anticipated MCU films, especially with the multiverse aspect that keeps the fans speculate on who might show up in the film. In addition, Sam Raimi, who directed the Tobey Maguire-starred Spider-Man trilogy, is helming the sequel and fans are looking forward to seeing what he will bring to this upcoming adventure with the Sorcerer Supreme.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy