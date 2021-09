Emma Raducanu will aim to become the first British woman since 1977 to win a Grand Slam singles title when she takes on Leylah Fernandez in a historic US Open final. Raducanu became the first qualifier ever to reach a Grand Slam final after she emphatically defeated the 17th seed Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 under the lights at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York in the early hours of Friday morning. At 18, Raducanu is the youngest US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999 and her upcoming meeting with 19-year-old Fernandez is also the first Grand Slam final...

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO