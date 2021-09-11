Leeds v Liverpool: match preview
The man who made made way for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United will be afforded quite a welcome party at Elland Road. The Wales winger Daniel James is expected to make his debut for Leeds against Liverpool and begin showing his new public precisely why Marcelo Bielsa has been pursuing him for the past two and a half years. While it is unclear whether James will start on the right or left as Leeds aim to secure a first league win of the season, do not expect to see Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield. Interestingly, Jürgen Klopp has poured scorn on Gareth Southgate’s decision to deploy the right-back in that department for England against Andorra. Louise Taylor
Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Elland Road
Last season Leeds 1 Liverpool 1
Referee Craig Pawson
This season G2 Y8 R0 4 cards/game
Odds H 7-2 A 4-5 D 3-1
LEEDS
Subs from Klaesson, Forshaw, Roberts, Rodrigo, Cresswell, McCarron, Klich, Summerville, Shackleton, Raphinha
Doubtful None
Injured Koch (pelvis, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y7 R0
Form LDD
Leading scorers Ayling, Bamford, Raphinha 1
LIVERPOOL
Subs from Kelleher, Adrián, N Williams, Phillips, Gomez, Konaté, Tsimikas, Keïta, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Jones, Origi, Gordon, Minamino, Thiago
Doubtful None
Injured Firmino (hamstring, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y1 R0
Form WWD
Leading scorers Jota, Salah 2
