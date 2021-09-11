CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Leeds v Liverpool: match preview

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35mKNY_0bswqzzl00
Leeds v Liverpool: probable starters in bold, contenders in light

The man who made made way for Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United will be afforded quite a welcome party at Elland Road. The Wales winger Daniel James is expected to make his debut for Leeds against Liverpool and begin showing his new public precisely why Marcelo Bielsa has been pursuing him for the past two and a half years. While it is unclear whether James will start on the right or left as Leeds aim to secure a first league win of the season, do not expect to see Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield. Interestingly, Jürgen Klopp has poured scorn on Gareth Southgate’s decision to deploy the right-back in that department for England against Andorra. Louise Taylor

Sunday 4.30pm Sky Sports Premier League

Venue Elland Road

Last season Leeds 1 Liverpool 1

Referee Craig Pawson

This season G2 Y8 R0 4 cards/game

Odds H 7-2 A 4-5 D 3-1

LEEDS

Subs from Klaesson, Forshaw, Roberts, Rodrigo, Cresswell, McCarron, Klich, Summerville, Shackleton, Raphinha

Doubtful None

Injured Koch (pelvis, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y7 R0

Form LDD

Leading scorers Ayling, Bamford, Raphinha 1

LIVERPOOL

Subs from Kelleher, Adrián, N Williams, Phillips, Gomez, Konaté, Tsimikas, Keïta, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Jones, Origi, Gordon, Minamino, Thiago

Doubtful None

Injured Firmino (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y1 R0

Form WWD

Leading scorers Jota, Salah 2

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Fabinho: Liverpool midfielder says Leeds are an intense team

Liverpool will travel to Elland Road to face Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United at the weekend, and Fabinho is already relishing the challenge. The Reds midfielder expects tough competition from the Whites and has suggested that the atmosphere could help them, although it’s an away game. The Brazilian has suggested that...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

BREAKING: Liverpool's Brazil Players Cleared to Play v Leeds

Tonight has produced some great news for Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool and Liverpool fans. The club were fearful that the likes of Fabinho, Alisson and Roberto Firmino would not be able to play against Leeds this Sunday after the Brazilian FA ruled that Liverpool breached FIFA protocols for not releasing them for international duty earlier this week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Marcelo Bielsa
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gareth Southgate
chatsports.com

Harvey Elliott gifts his Liverpool match shirt and boot to young boy in hospital bed next to him with broken arm in remarkable gesture after suffering horror ankle injury at Leeds

Harvey Elliott gifted his Liverpool match shirt and a worn boot to a young boy in hospital, despite being in pain after suffering a horror ankle injury just a few hours before. The 18-year-old suffered a suspected dislocated ankle around the hour mark in his side's 3-0 win at Leeds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp tees up Thiago Alcantara for success in settled role

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likened Thiago Alcantara’s touch to that of a world-class golfer after promising the midfielder still has plenty to contribute.It is 12 months since the Spain international’s arrival from Bayern Munich was hailed as the ‘game-changer’ the then Premier League champions needed to kick on.Unfortunately things did not transpire that way for the 30-year-old as, two games in, he sustained a knee injury in the same October Merseyside derby which also ended Virgil Van Dijk’s season.Thiago played just once in three months as his recovery took longer than expected and he did not properly start to show...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Leeds#Manchester United#Raphinha 1 Liverpool Subs#Tsimikas#Firmino
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool v AC Milan: History

It's half-time and you find yourself 3-0 down against an AC Milan team full of world class talent. Whether you were in the tunnel staring into abyss, sat on the front row covering your eyes with your scarf or at home on your knees in disbelief. You hear it. You...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Messi restricted in PSG draw as Man City, Liverpool win thrillers

Lionel Messi made his first Paris Saint-Germain start in a 1-1 draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, while last season's runners-up Manchester City and Liverpool won high-scoring thrillers. Real Madrid, the record 13-time European champions, left it late to beat Inter Milan at the San Siro in a section topped by Moldovan debutants Sheriff Tiraspol after the first round of group stage matches. Argentine star Messi lined up with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for the first time, after being limited to just 24 minutes in a PSG shirt since his shock exit from Barcelona. Ander Herrera, who scored twice in the weekend win over Clermont, gave PSG the lead by steering in Mbappe's cross on 15 minutes, but Brugge soon levelled through Hans Vanaken.
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool v AC Milan evokes mixed memories of defining match-ups in clubs’ legacies

Some games define the direction of a club’s future. Liverpool’s previous Champions League matches against Milan – both finals – are in this category. The teams meet for just the third time on Wednesday night at Anfield in the competition’s group stage and the memories evoked by the match-up are mixed, to say the least. The Miracle of Istanbul in 2005 will forever be remembered as one of the most famous nights in the history of European football. Liverpool were 3-0 down at half-time, recovered to level the score, took the game into extra time and eventually prevailed on...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to provide an injury update on Roberto Firmino during his press conference later on Friday. Jordan Henderson could start in place of Harvey Elliott, who has had surgery on the fractured and dislocated ankle he sustained against Leeds on Sunday. Crystal Palace summer signings...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool vs AC Milan prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

The Champions League continues tonight and Premier League side Liverpool start their group campaign at home to AC Milan.Despite the two clubs being among the most successful handful of teams in European Cup history, they have only ever met twice in competitive games - the 2005 and 2007 Champions League finals.This occasion, then, will be a rather different one and a first visit for the Serie A giants to Anfield. Neither one has lost a match yet this term, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in the group level on points at the top of the Premier League and the Rossoneri similarly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool must learn from ‘sloppy’ spell during AC Milan win, Jordan Henderson says

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits the players have to learn from their lapse in focus which made their Champions League victory over AC Milan harder than it should have been.Jurgen Klopp’s side seemed in full control even after a rare Mohamed Salah penalty miss which followed the early opener when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shot was deflected in.But an ill-disciplined couple of minutes just before half-time allowed the visitors, playing their first match in the competition for seven years, to score twice and make the second half more of a challenge than it should have been.Liverpool’s defence was without the rested Virgil...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

BoyleSports – Leeds v Liverpool Offer

It’s Leeds v Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday and you don’t want to miss this BoyleSports risk-free bet offer! Place a pre-match bet of up to £10.00 on Leeds v Liverpool and if it loses, BoyleSports will refund our stake as a free bet. Translated into matched betting terms, this gives us a guaranteed profit of £5.21 and here’s how…
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women At Watford FC Women- Match Preview

The Liverpool FC Women’s team will have their second game of the season on Saturday, September 4th away to the Watford FC Women’s team. The match will be played at Watford’s Vicarage Road (see, it is possible to have a match in the main stadium) at 2pm BST/9am EST. At this point, it does not look like the match will be broadcast live, but a replay will be available on the FA Player.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Everton Women v Manchester City Women - Match Preview and Prediction

Manchester City Women make the journey down the East Lancs to face Everton for the opening game of the new season. The blues will be eager to make a winning start to the new season as they look to chase down current champions Chelsea and claim a second WSL title, and must overcome the team they played four times last season and emerged victorious on each occasion.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Jürgen Klopp on Brazil players' availability v Leeds

Jürgen Klopp has discussed the situation regarding the availability of Liverpool's Brazil internationals for Sunday's Premier League game at Leeds United. Roberto Firmino is recovering from an injury sustained before the international break, but Alisson Becker and Fabinho are currently ruled ineligible to play having not represented their country in recent matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Team news: Confirmed Liverpool line-up v Leeds United

The Spain midfielder begins the Premier League fixture at Elland Road, replacing Jordan Henderson as the Reds make two changes to the team deployed against Chelsea last time out. The other sees Diogo Jota return for Roberto Firmino, who is ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy