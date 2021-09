A Celtic FC player has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit and run incident in which a teenager died, according to reports. Ciaran Dickson, 19, was taken into custody on Sunday after Aidan Pilkington, 18, was struck by a car on Crow Road, Glasgow in the early hours of Saturday morning.Aidan, who was just days away from beginning his studies at the University of Dundee, was rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with severe injuries but could not be saved. Police Scotland said the car failed to stop after the incident.Multiple media reports claimed that Mr Dickson, who...

