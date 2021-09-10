CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Self-Service Car Wash In Tuscaloosa, Alabama Is…??

By Dre Day
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there's one thing I've learned about people in Alabama, it's that they love their cars. Not just their cars, but car washes. I remember driving down Skyland with my wife and noticing everyone hanging out at this one place. There were at least 7 cars there just hanging out. That place was the gas station. The worst part about all of this is that it was at a self-service car wash. I'd see people there day at night, weekends and during the week. It turns out, this place was a self-service car wash.

