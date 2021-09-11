CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Remembering Coloradan Christopher Faughnan 20 Years After The Sept. 11th Attacks – CBS Denver

Cover picture for the articleBROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Thomas Faughnan finds his brother’s name inscribed in bronze on the 9/11 Memorial in Broomfield. It cannot be easy to see. At 38, Christopher Faughnan was a man with a warm heart who loved his wife and three children and may have longed for Colorado as he worked as a bond broker on the 104th floor of the north tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11.

