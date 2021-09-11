Volunteers Work Tirelessly In Arizona Heat To Fix Up Low-Income Homes For Free.

When the pandemic forced bars and restaurants in New York City to close, Mary O’Halloran didn’t know how she and her family would make it. Her Irish pub, Mary O’s, is a local favorite, but that didn’t help once weeks of being closed turned into months. With six kids in tow and a husband stranded in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska until travel opened up again, she began formulating a plan.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO