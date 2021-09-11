CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Volunteers Work Tirelessly In Arizona Heat To Fix Up Low-Income Homes For Free.

By Beverly L. Jenkins
InspireMore
InspireMore
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For people living below the poverty line, finding the money to repair a leaky roof or broken furnace can be nearly impossible. Even worse, many individuals with disabilities lack adequate wheelchair ramps and other necessities, essentially trapping them in their homes and limiting their enjoyment of life. Moved by their struggles, a nonprofit in Tucson, Arizona, is making it their business to help.

www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
InspireMore

Community Rallies To Repay Pub Owner Who Helped Them Through The Pandemic.

When the pandemic forced bars and restaurants in New York City to close, Mary O’Halloran didn’t know how she and her family would make it. Her Irish pub, Mary O’s, is a local favorite, but that didn’t help once weeks of being closed turned into months. With six kids in tow and a husband stranded in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska until travel opened up again, she began formulating a plan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Tucson, AZ
InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy