CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

The Best Self-Service Car Wash In Tuscaloosa, Alabama Is…??

By Dre Day
Alt 101.7
Alt 101.7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there's one thing I've learned about people in Alabama, it's that they love their cars. Not just their cars, but car washes. I remember driving down Skyland with my wife and noticing everyone hanging out at this one place. There were at least 7 cars there just hanging out. That place was the gas station. The worst part about all of this is that it was at a self-service car wash. I'd see people there day at night, weekends and during the week. It turns out, this place was a self-service car wash.

alt1017.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alt 101.7

No. 1 Alabama Hangs On To Defeat No. 11 Florida 31-29

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide opened SEC play by going to Gainesville and taking on the No. 11 Florida Gators. The Crimson Tide was held to just 91 rushing yards but Alabama was able to mount enough offense to win in "The Swamp" 31-29. Sophomore linebacker Drew Sanders crashed...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gordo, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cars
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Alt 101.7

11 Reasons Why the Alabama Crimson Tide Will Roll Over the Gators

Now don’t judge me, but I used to be a Florida Gators fan. (I feel it, you’re judging). I mean, it makes sense I’m from Florida. I was pretty bold with fandom too. Would even enter bets with my Alabama friends. Even one time, Florida lost so bad that I had to sing the Yellowhammer song. Then my neighbors would decorate my front door with Alabama decorations.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Jack’s Brings Back Boneless Wings With an Iron Bowl Flavor

The Alabama fast food chain Jack's is partnering up with and Alabama and Auburn football player to announce the return of Jack's Boneless Wings. Jack's Boneless wings are served tossed in one of three sauces, Honey BBQ, Classic Buffalo or Alabama White Sauce. Alabama sophomore wide receiver Javon Baker is...
FOOTBALL
Alt 101.7

TOWNSQUARE TUSCALOOSA STAFF PICKS WEEK 2 RESULTS

The Townsquare Tuscaloosa team is picking games! Follow along as your favorite personalities from all of our stations and shows compete in staff picks. The games are picked on the moneyline so we just want winners! Last week's slate featured a few big upsets and several great games. There will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Alt 101.7

Northport Alabama State Trooper Laid To Rest

Alabama State Trooper Jason Vice was laid to rest yesterday. Trooper Vice passed away from Covid-19 September 9th. He was 41 years old. Trooper Vice was honored by law enforcement officials, citizens, and his Northport Church of God family. Trooper Vice had worked in traffic homicide investigation and had been...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Service#Skyland#Best Self Service Carwash#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Fbs
Alt 101.7

The ULTIMATE List of Alabama Day Trips

Gas up the car, and let’s hit the road because it’s “Day Trip” season. Be sure you take time out to explore the Yellowhammer State. There is so much to see and do, and it can be done over different days. Here is the ultimate guide to day trips in the state of Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Embarrassing Confessions From a Tuscaloosa Newbie

You Have to See This Two Million Dollar Tuscaloosa Mansion. Want to live in a fabulous French mansion? See what $2.3 million dollars will get you with this look into the second most expensive home in Tuscaloosa County. You Can Sleep in a Literal Tree House on this Alabama Alpaca...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Facebook
Alt 101.7

Best To Beat Bama, The Top Players To Take Down The Tide During Saban’s Tenure

Alabama is the Mecca of college football. The Crimson Tide has the most wins and national championships in the sport since Nick Saban's arrival to Tuscaloosa in 2007. However, the Tide has lost 23 games in that span. Beating Alabama is undoubtedly significant for opposing universities but it is arguably more significant for the players involved. Many athletes have made a name for themselves and vaulted themselves into the national spotlight after defeating the Crimson Tide.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Homecoming Week At Tuscaloosa County High Means Pranks

The Tuscaloosa County High School Wildcats are celebrating homecoming. Homecoming week means a parade and a big football game. Homecoming week means a friendly Junior class vs. Senior class competition. Homecoming week at Tuscaloosa County High also means pranks. A post at Northport Citizens Alliance on Facebook by Lauren Landolt...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alt 101.7

Jase McClellan Scores Three Touchdowns in a Unique Way

Expectations are high for Alabama's running back crew this season, and against Mercer Jase McClellan shone the brightest. The sophomore running back has seen about as much time as Trey Sanders in rotation for starter Brian Robinson, but against the Bears on Saturday he made the most impact of any player on the scoreboard.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
447K+
Views
ABOUT

ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy